BLUEJACKET — Kailey Hall of Welch had a two-hit shutout as the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 10-0 win against South Coffeyville in the Class B District 32 softball tournament here Friday, Sept. 27.

Welch was 3-0 in the first round of the post season, eliminating Bluejacket 11-7 and rolling 18-3 over South Coffeyville Thursday, Sept. 26.

South Coffeyville had opened tournament play with a win against Bluejacket, but no score was available.

The Lady Wildcats erupted for six runs in the opening frame with

A single by Sayler Hayward, two walks, a hit batter, wild pitch and an error produced the runs for the Lady Cats.

They came back with two more in the second and created the final margin in the fourth.

Jaci Clinton, Jesse Pitcher and Hayward each had two singles while Reagan Etzel, Bryndi Biggs, Hall and Avery Brannon added a single each.

Pitcher drove in three runs and Biggs had two RBIs.

Welch 18, South Coffeyville 3

The Lady Wildcats got all 18 runs in the first inning, getting 11 of that with two out. They sent 24 batters to the plate.

Haile Rupert had a pair of two-run doubles and Etzel drilled a bases-loaded triple.

Biggs also had three RBIs in the inning. She was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then added two run-producing doubles.

Etzel doubled home a run and Hall produced a run with a base hit.

The Lady Wildcats also got two runs in wild pitches, two on a pair of groundouts, one on a bases-loaded walk and another via an error.

The score could have been even worse: Welch left the bases loaded.

South Coffeyville scored once in the second inning and added two more in the third.

The Lady Cats’ 11 hits included a triple and double by Hall, two doubles by Biggs and Rupert, a double and single from Clinton and a single each from Hall, Kacee Stoner and Brannon.

Welch 11, Bluejacket 7

Bluejacket pulled to within a run in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Wildcats pulled away by scoring five times in the fourth.

Welch added another run in the fifth. It loomed large as the Lady Chieftains scored three times in the top of the seventh, leaving the bases loaded.

Etzel went 4-for-4 while Clinton collected three singles.

Biggs contributed a double and single and Lydia Armstrong finished with two singles.

Pitcher and Rupert each had a single for Welch.

Taci Mitchell, Ella Bluejacket and Emily Chandler had a single each for the Lady Chieftains.