FAILAND — It didn’t take long for Fairland to wrap up its Class A District 32 fastpitch tournament title.

The sixth-ranked Lady Owls rolled to back-to-back 12-0 wins against Watts in their Class A District 32 fastpitch tournament here Thursday, Sept. 26.

Each game lasted only 2½ innings after both teams agreed to a shortened run rule.

Freshman Erica Schertz and senior Jordan Gates pitched three perfect innings.

Schertz threw just 43 pitches — 28 for strikes — in the opener. She struck out nine and walked none

Gates was even more efficient: 25 of her 36 pitches were for strikes. She fanned seven and walked none.

The line score on both games was identical. Fairland led 9-0 after the first then got another three in the second. And both times, the Lady Owls sent 14 batters to the plate.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will release regional tournament details Monday.

Game 1

Schertz drove in two runs in the first inning, first on a sacrifice fly and another on a base hit.

Savannah Hutchison had an RBI double; Scout Mayfield drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, three runs scored on walks and two more were the result of an error.

Then in the second McGranahan had an RBI single and Mayfield delivered a two-run single.

Fairland had only five hits in the game: Hutchison’s double and singles by Kyndall Davis, Schertz, McGranahan and Mayfield.

Game 2

All three of the Lady Owls’ hits came in the first inning.

Kaylee Wilson, Madison Stotts and Makynzi Jones each drove in a run with a base hit.

Three runs were the result of two errors, Kinley Powell and Gates produced runs on sac flies and another came on a wild pitch.

Second inning runs were the result of two bases-loaded walks that were sandwiched around a fielder’s choice.

Fairland took advantage of eight walks and three errors.