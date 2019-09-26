Welch is idle

Miami @ Grove

Records

Miami 1-2, Grove 1-2

Last week

Miami idle; Pryor 38, Grove 7

Last meeting

Grove 35, Miami 14 (2018)

Series record

Miami leads 23-16-1, dating back to 1929

Did you know?

There have been six shutouts in the series, including a 0-0 draw in 1934. In the 40 previous meetings, there has been two overtimes with Miami winning both by the same 21-20 scores, 2001 and 1999.

Afton @ Commerce

Records

Afton 2-1, Commerce 1-2

Last week

Afton 30, Salina 0; Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0

Last meeting

Commerce 42, Afton 14 (2018)

Series record

Commerce leads 47-19-4, dating back to 1928

Did you know?

The four ties are the most in a rivalry between Ottawa County teams. They came in 1964 (22-22), 1962 (22-22), 1940 (6-6) and 1937 (7-7).

Wyandotte @ Chouteau

Records

Wyandotte 1-2, Chouteau 0-3

Last week

Inola 56, Wyandotte 19; Sallisaw Central 33, Chouteau 19

Last meeting

Wyandotte 32, Chouteau 20 (2018)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 6-1, dating back to 1982

Did you know?

Last year’s game was the first meeting between the teams since 1997, when the Bears squeezed out a 14-12 win. That was the closest call they had during a season that was capped by an appearance in the Class A state championship game.

Colcord @ Quapaw

Records

Colcord 3-0, Quapaw 2-1

Last week

Colcord 36, Porter 12; Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8

Last meeting

Colcord 30, Quapaw 6 (2018)

Series record

Quapaw leads 10-9, dating back to 1961

Did you know?

Quapaw’s last win in the rivalry was in 1996, 21-6, in eight man hall of famer Mike McClure’s fourth season as the Cats’ head coach.

Fairland @ Ketchum

Records

Fairland 1-1, Ketchum 0-2

Last week

Fairland idle, Ketchum idle

Last meeting

Fairland 41, Ketchum 0 (2018)

Series record

Fairland leads 17-15, dating back to 1940

Did you know?

The Owls have won back-to-back games with Ketchum after losing seven of the previous eight.

Southwest Covenant at Bluejacket

Records

Southwest Covenant 2-0, Bluejacket 2-2

Last week

Southwest Covenant 55, Wesleyan Christian 6; Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville-Copan 0

Last meeting

Covenant Christian 47, Bluejacket 0 (2018)

Series record

Southwest Covenant leads 1-0, dating back to 2018

Did you know?

Southwest Covenant joined the OSSAA in 2010 and launched its football program in 2018.