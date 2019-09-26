Welch is idle
Miami @ Grove
Records
Miami 1-2, Grove 1-2
Last week
Miami idle; Pryor 38, Grove 7
Last meeting
Grove 35, Miami 14 (2018)
Series record
Miami leads 23-16-1, dating back to 1929
Did you know?
There have been six shutouts in the series, including a 0-0 draw in 1934. In the 40 previous meetings, there has been two overtimes with Miami winning both by the same 21-20 scores, 2001 and 1999.
Afton @ Commerce
Records
Afton 2-1, Commerce 1-2
Last week
Afton 30, Salina 0; Frontenac, Kan. 35, Commerce 0
Last meeting
Commerce 42, Afton 14 (2018)
Series record
Commerce leads 47-19-4, dating back to 1928
Did you know?
The four ties are the most in a rivalry between Ottawa County teams. They came in 1964 (22-22), 1962 (22-22), 1940 (6-6) and 1937 (7-7).
Wyandotte @ Chouteau
Records
Wyandotte 1-2, Chouteau 0-3
Last week
Inola 56, Wyandotte 19; Sallisaw Central 33, Chouteau 19
Last meeting
Wyandotte 32, Chouteau 20 (2018)
Series record
Wyandotte leads 6-1, dating back to 1982
Did you know?
Last year’s game was the first meeting between the teams since 1997, when the Bears squeezed out a 14-12 win. That was the closest call they had during a season that was capped by an appearance in the Class A state championship game.
Colcord @ Quapaw
Records
Colcord 3-0, Quapaw 2-1
Last week
Colcord 36, Porter 12; Quapaw 28, Chelsea 8
Last meeting
Colcord 30, Quapaw 6 (2018)
Series record
Quapaw leads 10-9, dating back to 1961
Did you know?
Quapaw’s last win in the rivalry was in 1996, 21-6, in eight man hall of famer Mike McClure’s fourth season as the Cats’ head coach.
Fairland @ Ketchum
Records
Fairland 1-1, Ketchum 0-2
Last week
Fairland idle, Ketchum idle
Last meeting
Fairland 41, Ketchum 0 (2018)
Series record
Fairland leads 17-15, dating back to 1940
Did you know?
The Owls have won back-to-back games with Ketchum after losing seven of the previous eight.
Southwest Covenant at Bluejacket
Records
Southwest Covenant 2-0, Bluejacket 2-2
Last week
Southwest Covenant 55, Wesleyan Christian 6; Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville-Copan 0
Last meeting
Covenant Christian 47, Bluejacket 0 (2018)
Series record
Southwest Covenant leads 1-0, dating back to 2018
Did you know?
Southwest Covenant joined the OSSAA in 2010 and launched its football program in 2018.