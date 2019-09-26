TULSA — Miami and Commerce have qualified for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association state cheerleading competition, which will be Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

Both qualified during regional competition Saturday, Sept. 21 in Tulsa.

Miami was the Class 4A regional champion while Commerce finished second in Class 2A.

Regional scores of 225 or more qualifies a team for the state competition.

Miami finished with 270 points. Inola was second at 264 and Stigler third with 261.

Others qualifying from the east side in 4A were Sallisaw, 255; Bristow, 250; Verdigris, 242, and Hilldale, 230.

Additional Class 4A qualifiers from the west regional at Chickasha were Crossings Christian, 287; Weatherford, 262; Bethany, 261; Tuttle, 257; Community Christian, 248, and Plainview and Christian Heritage, both with scores of 244.

The competition for Class 4A squads starts at 2:30 p.m. Miami will be the seventh team to perform; Christian Heritage leads things off.

Members of the Miami cheer squad are seniors Sierra Burrow, Makayla Catt, Emie Haile and Megan Jurgensmeyer; juniors Alyssa Pendergraft, Macy Rentfrow, Audrey Swan, Audrey Wall and Jade White; sophomores Karina Abell, Justus Barley, Darci Edmondson, Jazmin Hunt, Jayden Kennedy, Sidney Singleton and Breely Stengel, and freshmen Lexi Brodrick, Jericho Burrow and Hope Henson.

Lindsey Bearden is the head cheer coach and Megan Frazier is the assistant.

Miami was the Class 4A state runner-up in 2000 and 2001.

Commerce finished as the runner-up in Class 2A competition Saturday, rolling up 249 points.

Pawnee won the team title with 260 points.

Pawhuska was the third team from the regional to advance, scoring 228 points.

Quapaw just missed out, finishing with 210 points.

Other state qualifiers were Hinton, Keota, Warner, Elmore City-Pernell, Pawnee, Crescent, Velma-Alma and Quinton.

The Lady Tigers will be the first team to perform Saturday, beginning at noon.

Members of the CHS cheer squad are Brecklyn Chandler, Sidney Hailey, Gaby Medina, Jaycie Rhinehart, Sarah Romine, Alivia Rutledge, Marisa Scott, Lauren Shackelford, Jillian Swadley and Cali Wells.

Co-captains are Miriam Nino and River Friel.

Head coach is Kristy Moudy and Rochelle Crawford is the assistant coach.

Commerce, which has captured seven regional championships, won the team title in 2005 and was runner-up in 2013 and 2004. CHS was third in 2012 and 2003 and fourth in 2010.