MIAMI — Maintaining their hold on third place in District 4A-7, Miami coasted to a 13-6 win over Vinita in a fastpitch game Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Harley Turner Field.

The game had been suspended by weather with no outs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday at Vinita with the Lady Wardogs leading 6-3.

Miami continued to pull away, getting two runs in the third, two in the sixth and a final three in the seventh while improving to 11-4 overall.

Vinita (7-12, 5-5) got another run in its half of the second then scored two more times in the fifth.

Breaking out to an early lead, Miami coasted to an 11-4 road win over Stilwell Monday, Sept. 23.

Miami 13, Vinita 6

The Lady Wardogs received home runs from Beca Hopping and Kori Robison in the game.

Hopping had a three-run shot in the second and Robison delivered a two-run home run in the third.

Hopping also had a double, single and RBI sacrifice fly.

Hopping was one of four Lady Wardogs who had three hits in the game.

Hannah Hardcastle, Jadie Cheater and Kylie Jinks all collected three singles.

Robison had a single to go with her homer and Maddee Barnes contributed two singles.

Hopping drove in four runs while Cheater and Robison each had two RBIs.

Miami 11, Stilwell 4

MHS jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and bumped it to 6-0 in the third.

The Lady Indians (6-18, 1-10) cut that in half in the bottom of the fourth, but Miami pulled away with a pair of two-run rallies in the fifth and sixth, then tacked on a run in the seventh.

Stilwell got single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.

Hardcastle went 3-for-3 as part of the Lady Wardogs’ 13 hit attack.

Briah Harnar added a triple and single while Kori Robison delivered a double and single while driving in three RBIs

Jessie Ishmael singled twice, Kylie Jinks doubled and Hopping, Brooke Bashore and Maddee Barnes all had singles.

Katie Holmes delivered a double and two singles while Macie Sawney added three singles for the Lady Indians.

Katie Stephenson and Katayah Thirsty each had a double.

Cheater logged eight strikeouts with one walk in the circle.