Men

Rogerio Jurado of Murray State and NEO’s Kyle Willett collide while heading the ball during Monday’s match at Red Robertson Field.

Women

Brianna Cox (left) of Northeastern A&M tries to get the ball away from Murray State’s Alexes Sanchez.

MIAMI — A goal with one second left in the second overtime gave Murray State College a 1-0 victory over the Northeastern A&M women in a Region 2 soccer match Monday, Sept. 23.

The NEO men dropped a 4-0 decision, with all four goals coming in the second half.

The twinbill was postponed from Sunday, Sept. 22 because of weather concerns.

The match was the third of the season to go double overtime for the Lady Norse, who are now 1-1-1 in marathon games.

Alexes Sanchez got the golden goal at 109.59 for the Lady Aggies.

She was assisted by Cynthia De Leon and Louisa Boyes.

“They had the ball just outside the 18 with less than 10 seconds left,” Lady Norse coach Lisa Bell said. “A girl (Sanchez) struck the ball to the far side. Jules (goalie Julia Bruner) dove for it, but it found the net just out of her reach.

NEO had five nine shots in the match, including five on goal.

The Lady Norse are 2-5-1 on the season and 1-2-1 in Region 2.

Men: Murray 4, NEO 0

After a scoreless first half, Luis Rodrigues broke through for the Aggies, with a goal at 52:00 that was assisted by Jose Flores.

Murray added three more scores in the next 25 minutes, with the final two coming four minutes apart.

“I would say they wore us down,” Norse coach John Parrigon said. “It was anybody’s game at halftime and after they scored the first goal, we went into a desperation style. From there, things got worse for us.”

Rodrigues made it 2-0 at 60:00 then Daniel Diaz and David Mbuyu connected at 73:00 and 77:00, respectively.

“We hung with them,” Parrigon said. “I can’t claim that we were ever in control, but early it looked like it would be a 1-0 or 2-1 finish.”

Murray improved to 2-0-1 in the region and 9-0-1 overall. The only blemish was a scoreless draw in double overtime with Rich Mountain Community College.

The Norsemen are 4-4 and 1-2.