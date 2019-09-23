By Mike Tupa

Wyatt Steigerwald unleashed an aerial storm Saturday night — during an incredible comeback bid — but the Missouri Western Griffons still came up short in overtime to Central Missouri, 48-45, at Missouri Western.

The Nowata High School graduate completed 24-of-44 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Central Missouri Mules, which are ranked No. 21 in the nation.

But, he was also sacked four times.

Four different Missouri Western receivers caught three-or-more passes, led by Devon Holmes, who grabbed seven catches for 117 yards.

Central Missouri dialed out to a 31-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

Steigerwald guided four touchdown drives in the fourth quarter — three of them on passing scores — to fuel the rally.

He connected with Holmes for a 25-yard scoring strike with 1:02 left in regulation. Sam Aviles then made the extra point to tie the game, 45-45, and force overtime.

Central Missouri kicked a field goal during its overtime possession and got the job done on defense by forcing the Griffons into a missed field goal attempt from 38 yards out.

Missouri Western fell to 1-2.

Through three games, Steigerwald has completed nearly 55 percent of his passes (55-101) while throwing eight touchdowns and only two interceptions. His quarterback efficiency ratting is 143.4.

Missouri Western has given up seven sacks.

Next up, the Griffons are scheduled to travel Saturday to Northeastern State in Tahlequah. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

—

A.J. Parker

Bartlesville High School graduate A.J. Parker and his Kansas State football teammates took a week off — but still gained in the national polls.

The unbeaten Wildcats (3-0) made their first appearance in the AP Top 25, landing at No. 24 — just three votes shy of tying Texas A&M (2-2) for the No. 23 spot.

K-State appeared for the second time in the Coaches Top 25, moving up from No. 25 to No. 22.

Parker has started all three games at cornerback. He is 10th on the team in tackles (six) and leads in interceptions (two). He also has recorded a pass break-up.

—

Keaton Harris

Harris — a true freshman out of Bartlesville High School — has yet to make his first appearance on the line for Evangel University.

The former Bartlesville Bruin is listed at 6-0, 280 pounds.

The Crusaders have surged to a 4-0 record and No. 14 national ranking in last week’s NAIA/AFCA poll.

Harris made a major impact last year for Bartlesville, which finished 4-6 and barely missed advancing to the playoffs.