By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The steam of momentum is building for Copan High School’s revitalized softball program.

The Lady Hornets swept Foyil, 13-1 and 19-7, on Monday to prime their attack for this week’s Class B district playoffs.

As a last-minute bonus, the Lady Hornets (17-4) have been awarded homefield advantage.

Oaks-Mission had been originally slated as the district host, but due to field issues, the action has been switched to the Lady Hornets’ hive.

The three-time district tourney will included Copan, Prue and Oaks.

Copan wins, 13-1

In Monday’s first game against Foyil, pitcher Andrea Blum sat on Foyil’s offense like a two-ton chicken.

All that Foyil hatched was misery.

Toni Stewart belted two doubles and a single to help spearhead Copan’s shattering attack.

Blum also delivered a pair of two-baggers and a single, while Sydney Hawkins tripled and singled.

Other big sticks belonged to Tatum Williams (two singles), Gentrie O’Rourke (single), Kolbey O’Rourke (double, single), Sara Gilliland (two singles) and Ally Waltrip (two singles).

“We hit the ball really well,” first-year Copan head coach Ron Smith said. “We were really balanced up and down the lineup. Our defense did a really good job.”

Gentrie O’Rourke served as Blum’s batterymate. They combined for two strikeouts.

But, the real boost came from the offense.

“When our bats get rolling that gives Andrea a lot of confidence,” Smith said.

Copan wins, 19-7

Foyil proved to be stubborn in the early going.

But, Copan’s offense finally got in gear.

Blum blasted two triples while Hawkins, Waltrip and Kolbey O’Rourke each hammered three singles.

Other Copan dynamos at the dish included: Toni Stewart (two doubles, single), Gentrie O’Rourke (two doubles), Tatum Williams (triple, single), Sara Gilliland (two singles) and Caitlyn Carlock (two singles).

“That’s been one of our strengths all season,” Smith about the offensive firepower tucked away throughout the lineup.

Blum and Waltrip tagged team as pitchers in the game. Blum started, was relieved after 1.5 innings by Waltrip and later returned to the circle.

“Ally did a great job of getting us out of a little bit of a jam,” Smith said.