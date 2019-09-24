Austin Dean Bava, infant son of Alley Bava and Nathaniel Peretti, went to be with Jesus on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was 38 days old.

He was born August 13, 2019 in Miami, Okla. Although his life was short, he left his prints on the hearts of his family that loved and adored him.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Victoria Peretti; his grandparents, Gary and Maver Speer of Bluejacket, Greg and Anita Peretti of Centralia, and David Bava of Bowling Green, KY; his great grandparents, Oliver and Vickie Walker of Bluejacket, Juanita Peretti of Rancho Cordova, CA, Ron and Shirley Rivers of Florida; and Bob Green of Joplin; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service for Austin will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch. Pastor Dan Weiser will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Walker Cemetery, west of Welch.

Services are entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.