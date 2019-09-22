FOYIL — Scoring the final six touchdowns of the game, Foyil rolled to a 58-12 non-district football win over Welch here Friday, Sept. 20.

Dakoata Arnold’s 69-yard fumble return in the first quarter tied the game at 6-6 for the Wildcats (0-4).

A 75-yard sprint by Seth Hayward made it 20-12 in the second, but Foyil (2-2) ran off three TDs before the half to open up a 40-12 advantage.

Jared Pendergraft had a 1-yard run then Stone Platt scored on runs of 40 and 78 yards to end the game in the third quarter.

The 12 points was a season-best for the Wildcats who had scored a touchdown of their two previous games.

Hayward had 131 yards rushing on 14 carries. He also completed six passes for 43 yards.

Noah Barton added 53 yards on the ground for Welch.

Dylan Johnson had three catches, Noah Barton two and Nate Beaty one.

Arnold was in on a team-high 16 tackles, including 11 solos.

Beaty logged nine, Hayward eight and Johnson six.