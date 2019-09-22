PRESTON — Preston collected 15 hits, including four for extra bases, as the Lady Pirates logged a 14-8 fastpitch win against Commerce here Friday, Sept. 20.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but saw Preston tie the game at 4-4 with three runs in the third.

The Lady Pirates took charge in their final three at-bats scoring five in the fourth, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Katy Crawford, who had a double and two singles, led the Commerce offense.

Morgan Connell added a triple and single, Baylee King doubled and Sunny Crawford, Dawn Convirs and Sidney Hailey added singles.

Addison Williams went 4-for-4 for Preston, driving in four runs.

Kaelyn Roberts had two doubles and a single and San Wegley chipped in with three singles.

Kami Love delivered a two-out solo homer in the 5th for the Lady Pirates.