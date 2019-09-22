ADAIR — Pitcher Gracie Turner drove in what turned out to be the deciding run as Wyandotte clipped Adair 3-2 in the championship game in the Adair Tournament here Saturday, Sept. 21.

Chelsea Hawkins had a leadoff single and was moved into scoring position thanks to a bunt single by Mallory Butterfield for the Lady Bears (21-4).

Hawkins then scored as Turner lofted a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Lady Warriors left a runner stranded in the sixth then had two runners aboard in the seventh via walks, but Turner got a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Kansas logged an 8-4 win against Quapaw to finish third, but no information was available.

Claremore Sequoyah topped Wagoner 5-3 in the fifth-place game.

In pool play Thursday, it was Adair 4, Wagoner 3; Quapaw 10, Union JV 1; Quapaw 9, Wagoner 2; Adair6, Union JV 2, and Adair 10, Quapaw 0. No score was available on a game between the Union JV and Wagoner.

Then on Friday, it was Wyandotte 7, Kansas 6; Wyandotte 9, Claremore Sequoyah 1; Webb City JV 6, Kansas 2; Wyandotte 9, Webb City JV 3; Kansas 6, Sequoyah 4, and Sequoyah 6, Webb City JV 2

Adair took a 1-0 in the second inning, but the Lady Bears got two runs in the third on an RBI double by Kaitlyn Hawkins and single by Ally Bartley.

The Lady Warriors tied the game in the fourth.

Bartley and Butterfield had a double and single each for Wyandotte.

Hawkins doubled and Taylor Lundien and Hawkins added a single each.

Adair had nine hits, including a double and single from Grace Taylor and two singles by Jamie Keeling.