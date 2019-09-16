Note: Southwest Covenant is slated to play host this coming Friday to Wesleyan Christian, although SW Covenant officials reportedly were weighing this past weekend whether or not to play the the non-district game, in light of last weekend’s tragedy. SW Covenant is coached by former Wesleyan Christian student-athlete Trey Cloud.

——

By Cameron Jourdan

GateHouse Oklahoma

A Southwest Covenant football player in critical condition after head injury

A Southwest Covenant football player has died after suffering a head injury during a game Friday.

Peter Webb, a sophomore, died Sunday morning at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center. He was 16.

The family confirmed Webb’s passing to The Oklahoman.

Southwest Covenant Principal Steve Lessman notified families of Webb’s death Sunday.

“Peter is gone from this earth, yet the miracle of the gospel is more true for him now than ever,” Lessman said in the statement. “He is with the Lord. Please pray for the Webb family and may we wrap our arms around them in the coming days, months, and years. We know our students are struggling in a big way. This week will be incredibly difficult. A variety of counselors available at school tomorrow. Plans for the week will be coming later. Our hearts break, but this world is not our home. Praise the Lord.”

Southwest Covenant, a small, private Christian school in Yukon, held a vigil and prayer service Saturday morning with about 300 attendees. The school also plans to have a prayer service Monday morning for students and faculty, athletic director Kevin Cobbs told The Oklahoman.

“It’s just something you never expect to happen,” Cobbs said, “but we’re going to get through it as a family.”

Southwest Covenant’s football team is an 8-man program in Class C, coming off a state runner-up season. It is set to host Wesleyan Christian on Friday during Homecoming week. The game is pending as of Sunday afternoon, Cobbs said.

Webb suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ win against Strother High School on Friday night. Webb was playing defense.

Strother’s quarterback had the snap go over his head. After recovering the football, he rolled out of the pocket, but Webb caught him from behind. As Webb made the tackle, he pulled the quarterback on top of him and fell back.

The back of his head hit the ground when he made the tackle. Webb appeared to have been knocked unconscious after the hit and an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Strother Public Schools also released a statement Sunday, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we have learned this morning of the passing of Peter Webb, Southwest Covenant football player, son, brother, friend, family member and teammate. We ask for our Strother family to lift the Webb family, football team, and Southwest Covenant school up in prayer as they deal with this tragedy.”