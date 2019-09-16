By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Four receiving touchdowns.

Four rushing touchdowns.

Now, that’s the kind of balance that wins football games.

Add seven two-point conversions and an extra-point kick and it all adds to a huge whipping.

And, that’s exactly what the Pawhuska Huskies administered to the Woodland Cougars during Class A high school action Friday night, 63-0.

None of the Pawhuska Huskies amassed tremendous stats — although Bryce Drummond’s 11-of-19 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns rated on the scale somewhere between impressive and excellent.

Otherwise, the other starters feasted on limited opportunities as second-year Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy dialed back on the firepower and played his bench.

The Huskies (3-0) ran for 145 yards and passed for 290.

Drummond led the ground attack, as well, rumbling for 88 yards, and two touchdowns, on nine keepers.

Kevin Davis added 37 yards rushing, and a touchdown, on two touches; Jack Long tallied Pawhuska’s other receiving score.

The pass-catching brigade was led by Cody Starr on a 78-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Todd Drummond.

Cade McNeil added two grabs for 56 yards and a touchdown. Evan Frye also amassed 56 receiving yards. Hunter Reed and Easton Kirk each pulled in one aerial score.

J.T. Waddle scored three of the seven two-point conversions.

On the defensive side, Reed made six unassisted tackles and seven total.

Davis and Long also made seven tackles apiece, followed by Gavin Camargo and Tre Harper with six each.

Long also made two tackles for loss and Camargo recorded a sack.

McNeil made an interception; Long and H. McGuire each recovered a fumble.

Through their first three games, the Huskies are averaging 60 points scoring a game and holding opponents to 11.3 ppg.

Pawhuska eyes its first major test — at least on paper — when it travels this coming Friday to Morrison (2-1), a team the Huskies lost to last year, 30-6.

This week’s showdown also will be the Huskies’ first road game.

A win would lift Hennesy his 10th career victory with Pawhuska — in just 14 regular season games.