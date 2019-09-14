ATHENS, Texas — The offensive problems continued for Northeastern A&M as the Golden Norse suffered a 27-8 loss to Trinity Valley Community College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game here Saturday, June 14.

No. 20 NEO had been shut out by Georgia Military Institute a week ago, then it didn't break through until the fourth quarter against TVCC when the Norse got a long touchdown pass.

Trinity Valley improved to 3-0 while the Norse slipped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Northeastern A&M returns home to host Kilgore College on Saturday, Sept. 21.