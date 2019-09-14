MIAMI — What could have been Miami’s best comeback in many years fell ended up in heartbreak.

The Wardogs (1-2) were down 21-7 at intermission and scored twice in the second half, but couldn't score on their final possession in a 28-21 loss to Tahlequah Sequoyah on a Friday the 13th that also featured a full moon over Red Robertson Field.

They pulled to within striking distance at 4:55 of the fourth and then put together a late series that saw MHS reach the Indians’ 10-yard line.

However, a fourth-down pass by Gavin Payton with just seconds remaining fell incomplete, sealing the win for the Indians.

“We gave ourselves a chance. We just couldn't make that one more play,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “We played tremendous in the second half. If we had come out with that intensity in the first half, it's a different ballgame.

“We made some adjustments and gave up one score in the second half. We gave ourselves a chance to win. That is all we can ask out of our kids.”

Sequoyah big-played the Wardogs to get two of their three touchdowns then had to weather a bumpy ride to close out its first win of the season.

Thronebury and Damion Burris made nifty catches to get Miami’s second half scores.

Josh Thronebury tiptoed his way to an 8-yard catch from Payton to make it 21-14 late in the third.

The Indians took the ensuing kickoff and drove 57 yards in nine plays to get what turned out to be the game clincher with 10:36 remaining.

However Miami countered with a long drive of its own, then Burris beat a Sequoyah defender to snag a 7-yard TD strike from Payton.

The extra point kick by Skyler Judd made it a one-score game at 4:55.

The visitors ran three plays on what would be their final series, then punted. A 19-yard runback by Tanner Maple gave the Dogs possession at the Sequoyah 31.

A fourth-down pass to Burris for 18 got the ball to the 10-yard line, but an offensive pass interference on third-and-goal pushed the ball back 15 yards.

Miami picked up the lost yardage on a flea flicker, but a Hail Mary by Payton on fourth down was knocked down.

“We are pleased with the effort, but not pleased with the outcome,” Gardner said. “This is a start. We haven’t responded like this in a long time as far as getting down two scores going into half. The kids flipped the character tonight.”

The Dogs got their first touchdown on their first possession, a 25-yard toss from Payton to Burris.

Payton completed 23 of 39 passes for a career-best 208 yards and all three touchdowns.

His 39 passes is the third most in MHS history and the three TDs marks the second time he’s done that.

Burris caught 11 passes for 97 yards

That’s one short of his school record set on Sept. 29, 2017 against Wagoner.

James Pickens and Zach Simpson also had 11 receptions for the Wardogs in 2008 and 2005, respectively.

Thronebury added seven receptions for 54 and one TD.

Miami accumulated 106 yards rushing.

Shade Watie had 142 yards on 13 carries in the first half, getting 48 of that for the Indians’ initial score.

He got the call on the first play of the third quarter, but lost 13 when tackled by Clay McCormick and Christian Reavis and left the game with an injury.

The Wardogs have a week off before starting district play on Friday, Sept. 27 at Grove.

“We’re a bit banged up, so the off week comes at a good time. It gives us time to get healthy,” Gardner said.