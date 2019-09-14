WYANDOTTE — Ending a five-game losing streak against Wyandotte, the Quapaw Wildcats chalked up a 20-6 victory in a non-district football game here Friday, Sept. 13.

“It was a great, great win,” Quapaw head coach Chris Cawyer said. “Our kids have worked really hard the last two weeks. We had to get some things straightened out. The kids have bought in to what we wanted them to do and that’s work hard.”

The Wildcats, who opened the 2019 season with a 34-6 loss to Morris, beat Wyandotte for the first time since 2010.

Quapaw got a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, a 35-yard run by Hunter Thomasson in the first, a 5-yard carry by Kale Thomasson in the second and 29 yards by freshman Corben Cunliff in the third frame.

“Hunter broke the one straight up middle,” Cawyer said. “He made a great cut and he was gone. Our young kids came in and played well.

Wyandotte’s only touchdown was an 89 yard strike from Ethan McLaughlin to Brendan Cooper nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

Hunter Thomasson was the Cats’ leading rusher, picking up 77 yards on 13 carries with the one score.

Kale Thomasson, Cunliff and Preston Thomasson added 44, 43 and 36 yards, respectively.

Kale Thomasson completed seven of his 11 pass attempts, netting 78 yards. Koen Myrick was 2 of 4 for 18 yards.

Matt Lovell had seven receptions for 65 yards.

“Corbin has done a great job for us,” Cawyer said. “We ran the same thing in middle school, so he’s picked it up fast.”

McLaughlin accounted for 288 of Wyandotte’s total yards.

He threw for 242 yards, completing 16 of 39 passes, and carried the ball seven times, picking up 46 yards.

Five different players caught passes and four carried the ball at least once.

Ethan Bradley was the leading rusher for WHS with 85 yards on 19 carries and Talon Powers snagged six passes for 82 yards.

The Wildcats host Chelsea in final non-district Friday, Sept. 20 then open district play against Colcord for Quapaw High School Native American Night on Friday, Sept. 27.

Both teams will be wearing uniforms in the colors of the Quapaw Nation.

Wyandotte entertains Inola on Sept. 20.