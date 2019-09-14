GREEN FOREST, Ark. — One touchdown was enough for Commerce.

The Tigers got a 1-yard run by Kaleb Eulitt and the PAT kick from Salvador Martinez with 2:17 remaining to eke out a 7-0 win over Green Forest, Arkansas, here Friday, Sept. 13.

“It was good to get the win, for sure,” CHS head coach Steve Moss. “We were starting to plan for overtime in my mind.”

A fourth-and-7 toss pass set up the only touchdown of the game to Eulitt, who punched the ball in on the next play.

“It was good to see these kids get a win and start to see what they can do,” Moss said. “We still have several injuries and lots of little issues going on, but a win can help take care of a lot of that stuff.”

The Tigers were their own worst enemy in the first half, generating only 25 yards in offense while getting flagged for 95 yards in penalties, Moss said.

Commerce’s defense kept Green Forest bottled up all night, allowing 58 yards rushing and only 18 passing, where the hosts, quarterbacks were 2 of 18 with 1 interceptions.

Green Forest had only nine first downs.

This was the second straight year the Tigers posted a shutout victory. They rolled 32-0 in 2018.

Commerce finished with 156 yards rushing and 51 passing.

Eulitt had a team-high 86 yards on 14 carries while Mateo Moreno and Lance Hyatt added 29 and 26, respectively.

The Tigers attempted only nine passes, completing four.

Eric Cunningham was 3 of 8 for 18 yards and Oscar Gutierrez was successful on his only attempt, netting 33 yards.

Hyatt, Gutierrez, Eulitt and Danny Salinas all caught one pass.

Gutierrez was the defensive leader for CHS, logging three solos and seven assists.

Kolby Dean logged eight tackles while Cunningham and Austin Hart was in on seven stops.

Commerce continues its interstate tour Friday, Sept. 20, wrapping up non-district play at Frontenac, Kansas.