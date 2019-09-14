AFTON — The 2019 Afton Eagles did something that has happened just one other time over the past three seasons: get a shutout win.

The Eagles crushed Oklahoma City Classen School of Advanced Science 37-0 here Friday, Sept. 13.

It matched their win total of 2018 and was just the second in 26 games.

The last time it happened was during Afton’s state championship run in 2017 when they blanked Ketchum 58-0.

“It really felt good to get that first one and get the monkey off our back,” head coach Corey Henry said.

The Eagles fell to Barnsdall 28-8 in the 2019 opener and was 1-9 in 2018.

Classen (0-3) managed only 115 yards in total offense and had minus-3 yards passing on six attempts.

The Comets had 118 yards rushing.

“They were pretty big, very athletic and very fast,” Henry said. “We were stronger than them and we were able to control it up front. They couldn't get a running game started on us. They didn't throw very well on us. We stepped up and showed the type defense we want to play.”

Afton got two touchdowns each in the first and second quarters including passes of 19 yards to Cole Mikesell and 51 yards to Weston Amos from Brett Fuser.

The Eagles also forced Classen into two safeties in the second quarter, creating a 28-0 lead.

Their final touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard carry by Mikesell.

“Our offense did OK, but I am not pleased with where we are at,” Henry said. “We have some things we need to get solidified and get better at. Same thing defensively, but our effort was great and our kids executed. They did a great job and played well.”

The Eagles travel to Salina Friday, Sept. 20, for their final non-district game.

Salina (0-2) suffered a 41-8 loss to Inola and has scored just two touchdowns in the first two games.

“They normally are pretty physical, but the past few weeks I’ve been pretty excited with the way we will pop you,” Henry said. “Our guys are physical and our kids will hit you in the mouth. That is 9/10th of the battle in a football game.

“They work hard and they play hard. You can’t be disappointed in the effort they give us in a practice or a game. They have bought in to what we want to do.”