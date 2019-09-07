MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Northeastern A&M suffered its first shutout in 87 games Saturday, Sept. 7 when the 11th-ranked Golden Norse dropped a 26-0 decision to Georgia Military College.

The last time NEO was blanked was in the fifth game of the 2010 season when Kilgore (Texas) College rolled 31-0 at Red Robertson Field.

Georgia Military (2-1) grabbed the lead for good in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Damekus Taylor to Tye Edwards.

The Norsemen (1-1) had a chance to get on the board on their next possession, but a botched snap thwarted a 25-yard field goal try by Aaron Main.

NEO was dinged for nine points in the span of 2:20 when it surrendered a safety after a blocked punt, then a 53-yard return on the free kick by Braylon Peterson gave the Bulldogs possession at the Norse 25-yard line.

The Northeastern A&M defense stiffened, forcing GMC to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Musgrove.

An 8-yard scoring pass from Nicholas Bohn to Anthony Cooper Jr. with 10 seconds remaining gave GMC a 19-0 halftime advantage.

The Golden Norse bit on a flea-flicker by Georgia Military — Taylor pitched to Travell Jones, who flipped the ball back to Taylor and he teamed with Trey Brown on a long TD strike with 5:28 remaining in the third.

The Norsemen begin Southwest Junior College Football Conference play Saturday, Sept. 14, traveling to Athens, Texas, to face Trinity Valley Community College.