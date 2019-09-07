JAY — Big early plays helped Jay notch its third straight win over Miami here Friday, Sept. 6.

The Bulldogs got a 72-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive play, then kept MHS in check the rest of the way for a 30-7 victory.

“We gave up too many big plays early,” Miami head coach Zach Gardner said. “We got to playing sound football after that.”

Trailing 23-7 at the break, the Wardogs turned in a goal line stand with Keagan Kamumo, among others, stuffing Jay’s Brody Winfield for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the MHS 2.

Quarterback Gavin Payton scrambled for 14 on the next play, but three straight incomplete passes forced a punt.

That set off a bizarre series for the Bulldogs who were called for penalties on five of the next six plays.

A punt gave MHS possession at its 48 and Payton teamed with Isaac Lacy for a 31-yard pass play — but the ball was knocked loose and Jay recovered.

The Wardogs had only one other possession in the visitors’ territory, but that ended with an interception as time expired.

Their lone touchdown was a 2-yard run by Payton with 11:09 until the half. Skyler Judd added the PAT to cut the score to 10-7.

But Jay scored on consecutive possessions to create its 16-point halftime lead.

After netting 361 yards a week ago in a 38-7 win over Claremore Sequoyah, the Wardogs were able to gain only 205 in Friday’s loss — only 69 yards rushing.

Payton was Miami’s offensive leader, completing 11 of 30 passes for 136 yards while rushing for 42 and the lone score.

Gabe McCleary and John Berryman had 14 and 13 yards, respectively.

Burris had another four catches for 28 yards, Seth Swingle three and Lacy and Josh Thonebury snagged two each.

Winfield was 13 of 20 passing for 221 yards and a pair of scores, both to Kirk, who had seven receptions for 148 yards, also added a 12-yarder in the second quarter.

Winfield also had a 2-yard TD run.

The game was marred by penalties. There were a total of 24 for 210 yards. Miami had 11 of those for 100 yards, two of those 5-yard sideline warnings during the hosts’ drive that fizzled on the Wardog 2-yard line.

The Dogs also coughed the ball up three times, twice on fumbles.

Miami (1-1) returns home to host Tahlequah Sequoyah Friday, Sept. 13 in its final non-district game.

The Indians opened their season with a 26-21 loss to Muldrow.