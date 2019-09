Friday, 9.6

Cross country — Miami at Claremore

Football — Miami at Jay, Commerce at Adair, Wyandotte at Fairland, Afton at Barnsdall, Watts at Welch, Claremore Christian at Bluejacket

Soccer — Ozark Christian at NEO

Softball — Miami at Jay, Commerce Lady Tiger Classic (Leflore vs. Afton, 10 a.m.; Commerce vs. McDonald County JV, 11:30 a.m.; East Newton vs. McDonald County JV, 1 p.m.; Bluejacket vs. East Newton, 2:30 p.m.), Welch at Woodland Tournament, Oklahoma Union MS Tournament

Volleyball — Coffeyville (Kan.) Tournament (NEO vs. Neosho County, TBA; NEO vs. Ottawa JV, TBA)

Saturday, 9.7

Football — NEO at Georgia Military

Softball — Jay Festival (Wyandotte vs. Jay, 10 a.m., Wyandotte vs. Adair, noon), Commerce Lady Tiger Classic (fifth-place game, 11 a.m.; third-place game, 12:45 p.m.; championship game, 2:30 p.m.), Welch at Woodland Tournament, Oklahoma Union MS Tournament

Volleyball — Coffeyville (Kan.) Tournament (NEO vs. Metropolitan CC, TBA; NEO vs. Coffeyville, TBA)

Monday, 9.9

Football — Jay at Miami (MS/JV), Commerce at Afton (JV/MS), Bluejacket at Welch (MS)

Softball — Fairland at Foyil (MS/HS), Commerce at Wyandotte (MS/HS), Bluejacket at Oaks, Ketchum at Afton (JH/HS)

Volleyball — Fort Scott, Kan. at NEO

Tuesday, 9.10

Cross country — Miami at Inola

Softball — Miami at Claremore Sequoyah, Afton at Fairland, Wyandotte at Preston, Bluejacket at Welch (MS/HS), Commerce at Chelsea, Claremore Sequoyah at Miami (MS)

Wednesday, 9.11

Soccer — Arkansas-Rich Mountain at NEO

Volleyball — Ottawa JV at NEO

Thursday, 9.12

Softball — Wyandotte Fall Classic (White Pool: Wyandotte vs. Webb City, 10 a.m.; Adair vs. Webb City, 11:30 a.m.; Adair vs. Ketchum, 1 p.m.; Webb City vs. Ketchum, 2:30 p.m.; Wyandotte vs. Adair, 4 p.m.; Wyandotte vs. Ketchum, 5:30 p.m.), Bluejacket at Watts, Commerce and Welch at Oklahoma Union Tournament, Oklahoma Union at Fairland (MS)

Friday, 9.13

Football — Tahlequah Sequoyah at Miami, Commerce at Green Forest, Ark., Wyandotte at Quapaw, OKC Northwest Classen SAS at Afton, Fairland at Chelsea, Bluejacket at Foyil, South Coffeyville-Copan at Welch

Softball — Wyandotte Fall Classic (Black Pool: Fairland vs. Kansas, 10 a.m.; Fairland vs. Quapaw, 11:30 a.m.; Kansas vs. Kellyville, 1 p.m.; Fairland vs. Kellyville, 2:30 p.m.; Quapaw vs. Kansas, 4 p.m.; Quapaw vs. Kellyville, 5:30 p.m.), Commerce and Welch at Oklahoma Union Tournament

Volleyball — Johnson County (Kan.) Tri (NEO vs. Des Moines, Iowa, TBA; NEO vs. Johnson County, 6 p.m.)

Saturday, 9.14

Football — NEO at Trinity Valley

Softball — Wyandotte Fall Classic (seventh-place game, 10 a.m.; fifth-place game, 11:30 a.m.; third-place game, 1 p.m.; championship game, 2:30 p.m.), Commerce and Welch at Oklahoma Union Tournament

Sunday, 9.15

Soccer — NEO at Redlands (women only)