Miami @ Jay

Records

Jay 0-0, Miami 1-0

Last week

Miami 38, Claremore Sequoyah 7

Last meeting

Jay 23, Miami 14 (2018)

Series record

Miami leads 15-7, dating back to 1988

Did you know?

Jay has won three of the last four meetings.

Commerce @ Adair

Records

Commerce 0-0, Adair 1-0

Last week

Adair 32, Dewey 14

Last meeting

Adair 46, Commerce 10 (2018)

Series record

Adair leads 15-2, dating back to 1936

Did you know?

The Tigers’ only wins in the rivalry came back-to-back in 1936 and 1937 by identical 14-0 scores.

Wyandotte @ Fairland

Season opener for both teams

Last meeting

Wyandotte 15, Fairland 8 (2018)

Series record

Wyandotte leads 50-33-2, dating back to 1929

Did you know?

Fairland won the first meeting between the teams, 19-0

Afton @ Barnsdall

Records

Afton 0-0. Barnsdall 1-0

Last week

Barnsdall 69, Caney Valley 6

Last meeting

Barnsdall 47, Afton 18 (2018)

Series record

Afton leads 11-2, dating back to 1966

Did you know?

Afton’s only other loss in the series was a 74-6 setback in 1996.

Claremore Christian @ Bluejacket

Records

Bluejacket 1-0, Claremore Christian 1-0

Last week

Claremore Christian 50, Foyil 12; Bluejacket 60, Wilson-Henryetta 14

Last meeting

Bluejacket 58, Claremore Christian 54 (2018)

Series record

Bluejacket leads 8-2, dating back to 2008

Did you know?

Claremore Christian had 396 yards in total offense against Foyil. Quarterback Bryan Vickers passed for 138 yards, had 109 yards rushing and scored three times.

Watts @ Welch

Records

Watts 1-0, Welch 0-1

Last week

Watts 60, Decatur, Ark. 24; Sasakwa 52, Welch 0

Last meeting

Watts 62, Welch 6 (2018)

Series record

Welch leads 28-9, dating back to 1980

Did you know?

Watts, Bluejacket, Big Cabin and Foyil to form the first eight-man football district on the east side of Oklahoma in 1976. Welch made the transition in 1980.