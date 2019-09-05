Miami @ Jay
Records
Jay 0-0, Miami 1-0
Last week
Miami 38, Claremore Sequoyah 7
Last meeting
Jay 23, Miami 14 (2018)
Series record
Miami leads 15-7, dating back to 1988
Did you know?
Jay has won three of the last four meetings.
Commerce @ Adair
Records
Commerce 0-0, Adair 1-0
Last week
Adair 32, Dewey 14
Last meeting
Adair 46, Commerce 10 (2018)
Series record
Adair leads 15-2, dating back to 1936
Did you know?
The Tigers’ only wins in the rivalry came back-to-back in 1936 and 1937 by identical 14-0 scores.
Wyandotte @ Fairland
Season opener for both teams
Last meeting
Wyandotte 15, Fairland 8 (2018)
Series record
Wyandotte leads 50-33-2, dating back to 1929
Did you know?
Fairland won the first meeting between the teams, 19-0
Afton @ Barnsdall
Records
Afton 0-0. Barnsdall 1-0
Last week
Barnsdall 69, Caney Valley 6
Last meeting
Barnsdall 47, Afton 18 (2018)
Series record
Afton leads 11-2, dating back to 1966
Did you know?
Afton’s only other loss in the series was a 74-6 setback in 1996.
Claremore Christian @ Bluejacket
Records
Bluejacket 1-0, Claremore Christian 1-0
Last week
Claremore Christian 50, Foyil 12; Bluejacket 60, Wilson-Henryetta 14
Last meeting
Bluejacket 58, Claremore Christian 54 (2018)
Series record
Bluejacket leads 8-2, dating back to 2008
Did you know?
Claremore Christian had 396 yards in total offense against Foyil. Quarterback Bryan Vickers passed for 138 yards, had 109 yards rushing and scored three times.
Watts @ Welch
Records
Watts 1-0, Welch 0-1
Last week
Watts 60, Decatur, Ark. 24; Sasakwa 52, Welch 0
Last meeting
Watts 62, Welch 6 (2018)
Series record
Welch leads 28-9, dating back to 1980
Did you know?
Watts, Bluejacket, Big Cabin and Foyil to form the first eight-man football district on the east side of Oklahoma in 1976. Welch made the transition in 1980.