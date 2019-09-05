MIAMI — The women and men’s soccer teams at Northeastern A&M had nail biters Wednesday, Sept. 4 against State Fair (Missouri) Community College.

Both needed double overtime to claim 1-0 and 2-1 victories, respectively, at Red Robertson Field.

It’s believed that’s the first time that both games went two extras and were decided by a single goal on the same day.

The women’s teams played to a stalemate until the 104th minute, when sophomore midfielder Megan Knox buried a direct free kick into the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

The Lady Norse had seven shots, including six on goal.

Julia Bruner was credited with the win, making 13 saves. That was her first collegiate shutout.

NEO 2, State Fair 1 (2OT)

The men’s game also was decided in the 104th minute when Jayden Perry recovered a loose ball, took one dribble and got his second goal of the season, hammering a 25-yard shot by State Fair’s goalie.

Harry Seargent got NEO’s first goal at 4:00 with Dylan Guihardo assisting.

A deflection gave State Fair its only goal in the first half.

The Norse took 11 shots, but the only two they had on goal resulted in scores.

Ethan Willis went the distance in goal, turning aside all the one of the 10 shots he faced.