MIAMI — Northeastern A&M split soccer matches with Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College at Red Robertson Field Friday, Aug. 30.

The Golden Norse got their first win of the season, coasting 5-1 while the Lady Norse suffered a 5-0 setback.

Harry Seargent got things rolling at 7:00 for NEO with an assist from Alex Frances.

Two minutes later, Dylan Galhardo connected on his third goal of the season unassisted and Francis made it 3-0 at the 30:00 mark.

In the second half, Jose Mejia assisted Cameron Eaves at 47:00 for NEO’s season-high fourth goal.

Guilherme Bittencour got the Red Ravens’ lone score off a free kick at 70:00.

Inside the final minute, Jayden Perry hammered home a penalty kick for NEO.

The Norse had 14 shots, including nine shots on goal.

Ethyn Willis and Heitor Conde de Sousa each worked a half in goal for NEO.

Coffeyville 5, NEO 5-0

Coffeyville raced to a 4-0 lead on goals by Christine Kitaru Kag (15:00), Louise Atkinson (16:00), Kag (25:00) and Ashley Talley (37:00) off a penalty kick.

"We've had to make several changes in our lineup these past few games due to illness and injury." said head coach Lisa Bell. "We didn't play well in the first half. We let them move the ball through the middle of the field too much. To put it simple, they flat out broke us down."

Kag completed a hat trick by scoring an unassisted goal at 47:00.

“We made some more changes to lineup at halftime and came out and held them to a 1-0 second half,” Bell said. “I'm very proud of the effort put forth in the second half of the game. The girls stepped up."

The Lady Norse (0-3) had only one shot on goal and 11 shots total, 10 in the second half.