MIAMI — Freshman Jadie Cheater struck out seven, walked none and worked around eight Berryhill hits as the Lady Wardogs notched a 6-0 District 4A-7 win Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Harley Turner Field.

MHS improved to 2-2 in the district and 6-2 overall.

The only losses came against district foes Grove (6-4) and Oologah (6-0). The Lady Wardogs’ other district win came against Stilwell (10-2).

They were to have played in a tournament at Dewey, but it was rained out.

MHS hosted Grove Thursday, Sept. 5 and travels to Jay on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Lady Wardogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a home run by Beca Hopping then got another two runs in the third and fifth innings.

Brooke Bashore had two singles, including a two-run base hit in the third inning.

Jessie Ishmael, Kori Robison and Jadie Cheater each contributed a single.

Hopping drove in half of Miami’s runs.

Berryhill (4-8, 3-2) had eight hits against Cheater, including two doubles, but was unable to break through.

The visitors left nine runners stranded. They had the bases loaded in the fourth and runners at second and third in the sixth frame.