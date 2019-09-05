CHOUTEAU — Erica Schertz had a one-hit shutout as Fairland rolled to a 9-0 victory over Chouteau here Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Chouteau’s only hit was a leadoff single in the fifth against Schertz, who had five strikeouts and three walks.

The Wildcats had only six runners in the game.

Fairland, 15-3 and ranked seventh in Class A, got Schertz the only run she needed in the first, but added three more in the second and fourth, then tacked on a final two tallies in the fifth.

Kinley Powell and Madison Stotts had a double and single each while Kyndall Davis and Makynzi Jones collected two singles each.

Grace Goins tripled, Alexis McGranahan and Kaylee Wilson doubled and Olivia Matthews added a single.