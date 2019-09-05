WYANDOTTE — Wyandotte pinned the first District 2A-6 loss on Oktaha Tuesday, Sept. 3, rolling to a 10-0 victory.

“We finally put it all together,” Wyandotte coach Kendall Young said. “It was a big win. We had them down 1-0 after one and maintained that until the fifth. Then when we started getting on their pitcher, she kinda struggled. She started leaving balls hanging, started walking some girls, hit one or two — I think we just got in her head.”

The loss was the first in district play for Oktaha and just the Lady Tigers’ second of the season (14-2).

Brynn Surmont and Gracie Britten had Oktaha’s only hits against winning pitcher Gracie Turner.

“She threw lights out,” Young said. “She only struck out two, but kept them off balance. She did a great job of hitting spots and locating it.”

Wyandotte, 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the district, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a bunt single by Kaitlyn Hawkins.

Then in the sixth, Wyandotte picked up two runs on a double by Taylor Lundien, RBI singles from Hawkins and Turner, a bases-loaded walk to Ally Bartley and a HBP by Mallory Butterfield.

The Lady Bears’ final two runs in the sixth were the result of a grounder to third by Hawkins and a double from Bartley.

Haley Hart, Hawkins and Turner each had two singles. Bartley and Taylor Lundien each had a double and Jennelle Lundien and Butterfield added singles.