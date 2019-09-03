By Mike Tupa

Several Caney Valley High School freshman football players experienced first hand last Friday the concept of “growing pains.”

A senior-laden — and exceptionally talented — Barnsdall High School Panther squad romped past the Trojans, 69-6, in the season opener.

But, rather than adopting discouragement as his reaction, veteran Caney Valley head coach Stephen Mitchell chose to look at the attitude and potential upward future latitude of his gritty group.

“They have a big group of seniors and their line is huge,” Mitchell said about a highly-motivated Barnsdall crew that is energized by a we-have-to-get-it-done-this-year mentality.

But, despite the firestorm and physicality unleashed by Barnsdall, MItchell felt his Trojans might have been overwhelmed but not blown away.

“I felt pretty proud of our team, the way we competed and the way we kept going,” Mitchell said. “The attitude … in these kids is astounding to me. They never came to the sideline and said, ‘Coach, I’m done.’ They just kept fighting.”

Caney Valley broke up the potential shutout on a 36-yard aerial connection from freshman quarterback Zak Wallis to senior target Hayden Wingo.

Even though Barnsdall picked Wallis off four times, “I felt Zak had a very good game,” Mitchell said. “He made some rough decisions, I would say freshman-type mistakes. But, I’m very encouraged by the progress he’s made. We had close to over 200 yards of offense and we were inside the 20-yard line three or four times.”

Caney Valley’s red zone chances were a mixed blessing — kind of like a man desperately thirsty in a desert who stumbles across a chilled can of soda, only to find his fingers are too cramped to open it.

“We’ve got to put those in,” Mitchell said about scoring inside the 20.

In addition, the Trojans gave the ball away seven times.

“If we don’t turn the ball over as many times it’s a different ballgame,” Mitchell said.

In addition to Wallis and Wingo, Mitchell praised the efforts of other Trojans.

Freshman Quaid Jones seized several receptions for 40 to 60 yards, and also made several returns of longer than 15 yards, Mitchell said.

Kurtis Nevels led the Trojans in tackles (10), Mitchell said, adding: “He had a very good day on defense. He was flying around.:”

Nevels also will be woking out more at tailback in upcoming practices, Mitchell said.

Mitchell also praised the the receiving performance of Jordan Morgan.

“A lot of kids have several positives,” Mitchell summarized.

The mistakes committed by the Trojans are fixable, the coach continued.

“We’re going to be working on ball security and we’re going work on when we’re inside the 20 at least coming away with some points,” Mitchell added.

The Trojans will have a bye this coming Friday before plunging back into the season.