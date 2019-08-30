Will be updated

MIAMI — Gavin Payton ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Miami rolled to a 38-7 season-opening win against Claremore Sequoyah here Friday night.

Payton staked the Wardogs to a 14-0 lead with runs of 1 and 10 yards in the fourth quarter.

He also had a 35-yard touchdown pass to Damion Burris in the third quarter.

Miami’s defense limited Sequoyah to only 146 yards in total offense and had a shutout until there was only 8:45 remaining in the game.

Payton completed 11 of 21 passes for 114 yards and rushed for a team-high 110 yards.

Gabe McCleary added 96 yards and a 6-yard scoring run in the third.

The Wardogs continue non-district play Friday, Sept. 6, traveling to Jay.