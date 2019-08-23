Revised

Wyandotte and Commerce have moved their football scrimmages tonight to Red Robertson Field.

Citing poor field conditions, the Bears shifted their scrimmage with Colcord and Kellyville to Robertson Field’s artificial turf.

A short time later, Commerce was able to shift its home scrimmage with Chelsea here, joining the others.

Fairland also has moved its scrimmage with Chouteau to Locust Grove, which also has a turf field.

As of 12:45 p.m., Miami at Dewey, Afton at Kansas and Welch at Wesleyan Christian in Bartlesville were still a go.

No word had been received on the status of Quapaw’s scrimmage at Caney Valley.

Cancellations in softball today included Quapaw at Miami, Wyandotte at the Rogers State University festival at Claremore, Commerce at the Chouteau Tournament and Welch’s games for Friday in the Kellyville Festival.

Lady Wildcat coach Sam Schaper wasn’t sure if Saturday’s games would be played.