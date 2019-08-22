WELCH — Kailey Hall had a six-inning no-hitter as Welch picked up an 8-0 fastpitch win over Foyil here Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Hall struck out five and walked three during the shutout victory,

Foyil had only four other runners: three on hit batters and another on an error.

The Lady Wildcats (4-5) turned a 1-0 first-inning lead into a 2-0 advantage in the third.

They took charge by scoring four times in the fourth frame.

Jaci Clinton picked up three singles while Reagan Etzel, Bryndi Biggs and Halie Rupert each had two base hits.

Lydia Armstrong doubled and Avery Brannon singled.