MIAMI — Miami High School baseball coach Jeremy Strack will be inducted into the William Jewell College Athletic Hall of Fame.

Strack and four other student-athletes and two teams that will be inducted on in ceremonies at Liberty, Missouri, on Thursday, Sept. 12.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized by the Jewell Hall of Fame board,” said Strack, who has headed up the Wardog program since 2015. “I remember walking down the hallway where the Hall of Fame plaques are hanging and reading the names and sports they played. It id pretty surreal to know I will be on that wall.

“I can’t thank my family, teammates and coaches enough for being there for me through everything. They are just as much a part of this honor as I am. They pushed me to never be satisfied and to compete each day. Without them, my name and picture would not be going on that wall.”

Prior to taking the MHS job, Strack was an assistant coach at Northeastern A&M.

He played at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College then finished up at William Jewell, where he was named to the 2008 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NAIA All-America first team as an outfielder.

He earned first team All-Heart of America Conference selections and the HAAC Gold Glove Award twice.

He batted .422 with 14 doubles, six triples, and 12 home runs, while leading the nation with 62 stolen bases.

In just two years with the Cardinals he posted 99 steals, 30 doubles, 10 triples, and 16 home runs, while hitting .386.

As a senior in 2008 he was selected for the Cecil Martin Award for Male Athlete of the Year.

Joining Strack in the WJC 25th induction class are Ken Clemens (football/track & field), Larry Heaps (cross country/track & field), Jeremy Strack (baseball), Nicole Revenaugh (soccer/basketball), and Tim Wilson (golf).

Also entering the Hall of Fame as a team are the Cardinals’ 2004 baseball and 2006 men's soccer squads.

In addition to the Hall of Fame class, Jewell will host a formal recognition of the 40-year career of retired men's basketball coach Larry Holley, '67.