Here. We. Go!

It’s Preseason 1 — and for some, the only preseason tune-up for some — Friday night.

That’s the case for Miami, which travels to Dewey for a three-way that also will include Locust Grove.

Action starts at 6 p.m.

This will be the only chance the Wardogs get to go up against somebody other than themselves since they open the regular season Friday, Aug. 30 in a Week Zero date with Claremore Sequoyah at Red Robertson Field.

Just having the one dry run didn’t affect MHS last year as it picked up a 24-10 win at Claremore in the debut of Zach Gardner as the Dogs’ head coach.

Because of playing on Week Zero, they will be idle Sept. 20.

That marked the first time the Wardogs had won a season opener since 2014 and it was the first time a Miami coach was a winner in his debut since 2001.

Quapaw, Bluejacket and Welch also will take advantage of the Week Zero option.

The Wildcats’ only scrimmage will be Friday at Ramona with Caney Valley.

They open the season Sept. 30 at Morris. As a result, their open date will be Week One.

Welch, which will also kick off the 2019 campaign with a Week Zero game against Sasakwa.

BHS will not have any scrimmages, but will host Wilson Henryetta on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The Chieftains’ open date will fall Oct. 26, Week Eight.

The scrimmage schedules for the remaining area teams includes

Afton — Both of the Eagles’ scrimmages will be at Kansas, starting at 6 p.m.

Commerce — Commerce will host Chelsea on Aug. 23 then travel to Wyandotte on Aug. 30.

Fairland — Fairland will be on the road for both of its scrimmages: Aug. 23 at Chouteau and Aug. 30 at Kansas.

Wyandotte — Wyandotte hosts Colcord and Kellyville Aug. 23 and Commerce on Aug. 30 for its two scrimmages.