BLUEJACKET — One day after scoring 10 runs in the first inning against Welch, Fairland did even better, getting 12 in an 18-4 romp against Bluejacket on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Freshman pitcher Erica Schertz had a no-hitter in the game, striking out five and walking four.

The Lady Chieftains’ only other baserunners came on two hit batters and an error.

Fairland followed up its big first with three-run rallies in the second and third.

The Lady Chieftains got one run in the first and three more in the third.

Grace Goins paced the Fairland offense with a triple and single while Morgan Chaney had two doubles

Erica Schertz and Kinley Powell, two singles each and Kaylee Wilson doubled and Alexis McGranahan and Savannah Hutchison contributed a single each.