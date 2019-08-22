COMMERCE — Seven runs in the top of the ninth inning helped Wyandotte pick up a wild 14-7 fastpitch win against Commerce here Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The Lady Tigers got all seven of their runs in the bottom of the third, but Wyandotte battled back with two in the fifth and one in the sixth to forge a 7-7 tie.

A base hit by Jennelle Lundien gave Wyandotte an 8-7 lead.

However Haley Hart was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Ally Bartley picked up an RBI by walking with the bases loaded.

Taylor Lundien had the big hit in the inning, a bases-loaded double. Gracie Turner singled home what turned out to be the final run in the game.

Marisa Scott had a two-out single for the Lady Tigers, but Baylee King popped up to Jennelle Lundien at short to end the game.

Jennelle Lundien finished with two doubles and a single and Turner and Chelsea Hawkins collected three singles each.

Bartley and Taylor Lundien had a double and single each while Hart and Kaitlyn Hawkins chipped in with two singles each.

Karsyn Severs doubled for the Lady Bears.

Morgan Connell was 4-for-5 to lead Commerce while Sidney Hailey and River Friel finished with a double and single each. Marisa Scott drilled two singles.

Baylee King and Sunny Crawford finished with a single each.