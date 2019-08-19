MIAMI — Northeastern A&M is ranked 13th in the NJCAA’s preseason football poll.

The Golden Norse, 14th in the final 2018 rankings, picked up 62 points, just four behind Mississippi Gulf Coast.

NEO is one of five Southwest Junior College Football Conference members who are in the top 20 and Tyler (Texas) Junior College is among the 11 teams receiving votes.

Kilgore (Texas) College shares sixth with Snow (Utah) College (91 points each), Blinn (Texas) College is 11th (67 points), Navarro (Texas) College, 18th (20 points) and Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College, 20th (15 points). Tyler (Texas) Junior College, Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College and East Central (Mississippi) Community College tied for 24th. Each picked up seven points.

Georgia Military, which hosts the Golden Norsemen on Sept 7 in Milledgeville, Georgia, was 19th.

Defending national champion East Mississippi Community College is first with six of the seven first-place votes and 136 total points.

This marks the 17th straight poll where the Lions were ranked No. 1 and they’ve held the top spot 21 out of 24 weeks over the past three seasons.

The last time they weren’t on top was Oct. 31, 2017 when Iowa Western was No. 1.

Iowa Western is second, Garden City (Kansas) Community College third (with one first) and Jones (Mississippi) College fourth.

Rounding out the top 20 are Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, fifth; Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College, eighth; Northwest Mississippi, ninth; Butler (Kansas) Community College, 10th; Mississippi Gulf Coast, 12th; Iowa Central, 14; Monroe (New York) College, 15th; Highland (Kansas) Community College, 16th, and Copiah-Lincoln (Mississippi) Community College, 17th.

Butler rolled to a 34-20 win against NEO in the second Midwest Classic Bowl here on Dec. 2.

The Golden Norsemen open the 2019 season Thursday, Aug. 29 at home with Arkansas Baptist.