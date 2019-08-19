By Rick Hummel

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CINCINNATI (TNS) — After starting twice at right field and twice at third base on the Cardinals’ six-game trip, Tommy Edman turned up at second base Sunday, replacing the Cardinals’ hottest hitter lately, Kolten Wong. Nary a beat was skipped.

Edman singled in his first two at-bats and then homered in his third, keying a two-run fifth inning that propelled the Cardinals to a big lead over the Cincinnati Reds.

The bullpen then helped — and also hurt — as Jack Flaherty gained his seventh win, 5-4, and his third in succession. Giovanny Gallegos got a double play to end the sixth. When Gallegos and Andrew Miller encountered trouble in the seventh, John Gant escaped the inning on a nifty double play started by shortstop Paul DeJong.

After Gant had a spotless eighth, Carlos Martinez staggered to his 14th save in the ninth, stranding the tying run on first as he fanned Reds slugger Eugenio on a checked swing on which the Cardinals won the appeal to first-base umpire Ramon Ortiz.

And now, the Cardinals return home, still in first place in the National League Central Division, with the ever-challenging Milwaukee Brewers to start a three-game series with the Cardinals on Monday night at Busch Stadium.

———

Angels vs. Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The Minnesota Twins left town Sunday evening for their next destination, a departure the Texas Rangers no doubt welcomed, and the Los Angeles Angels were to arrive a few hours later for the next series at Globe Life Park.

That’s the way teams cycle in and out of an MLB city on getaway day.

But this won’t be an ordinary trip for the Angels, though none of them could have imaged what happened their last time here.

They arrived laughing in cowboy costumes and left devastated without the teammate who inspired the idea.

The Angels and Rangers will play four games over the next three days in their first meeting since Tyler Skaggs passed away July 1 in his Southlake hotel room. The game that night was postponed, and the teams are scheduled to it make up Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

It could be a difficult Monday for the Angels.

“You can’t help, if you’re them, but to remember what happened the last time they were here,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “It was a little while ago, but you’re never going to get over that. They’ve moved on as far as playing games, but I wouldn’t know what to expect if I was in their shoes.”

The Rangers couldn’t prevent a four-game sweep Sunday to the Twins, who scored three in the eighth inning on a Jorge Polanco triple en route to a 6-3 win.

Jeff Mathis drove in two runs and Shin-Soo Choo hit a game-tying homer in the seventh, but Emmanuel Clase couldn’t hold the Twins down moments later.

The Angels took 2 of 3 games from the Rangers in July, including a win the day after Skaggs passed. The Rangers wanted to be respectful of what the Angels were going through, so there was no walk-up music or music between innings.

Mike Minor, who started the July 2 game, said afterward that the atmosphere felt “weird.” The Rangers weren’t sure how they were supposed to act, a feeling that carried over to the next two games.

The Rangers won only two of their final six games of the first half, and the month only got worse after the All-Star break.

“We didn’t want to insult them,” Minor said. “It was tough to celebrate. It threw that whole week off.”

Players from both teams had arrived at Globe Life Park on July 1, but the Rangers held an impromptu team meeting around 3:30 p.m. to inform them that Southlake police found Skaggs unresponsive at 2:18 p.m.

The game was postponed, the Angels immediately boarded a bus back to the hotel, and Rangers players left for their homes unsure if they would play the next day.

The Angels wanted to play, and they beat the Rangers the next two days before a July 4 loss. Angels personnel addressed the media for the July 2 game, and every player poured into the media room speak about Skaggs in an emotional postgame news conference.

“We didn’t know how to feel, and I didn’t know how to feel,” Woodward said. “I didn’t want to downplay it. I didn’t want to be the guy to say, ‘I know this happened to them, but we’ve got a game to play.’ I felt like it was something bigger than all of us, so I tried to best handle it as best humanely possible I could. If we lose a game because of it, we lose a game because of it.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Skaggs on July 2, but the final results won’t be known until October.

The Angels threw a combined no-hitter July 12 in their first home game after Skaggs death, in which they all wore his No. 45 jersey. A private funeral was held for Skaggs on July 22.

Among those in attendance was Rangers outfielder Scott Heineman, who had the day off from Triple A Nashville. He is part of a group of MLB players who worked out in the off-season with Skaggs, who was a rival of Heineman’s in little league and high school in Southern California.

“The guys who spoke, his teammates and trainer and a few of his friends, did a tremendous job to share his memory,” said Heineman, who made his MLB debut Aug. 2. “A lot of guys that spoke said that he was their best friend, and I look at him as a best friend. He was definitely a guy you thought of as a best friend. He always had a smile on his fast. Just a guy you always wanted to be around.

“When I got called up, I said a little prayer when I ran out to center field. I just try to do everything I can to share with people everything he shared with me so that he lives on.”

———

Long ball sinks Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — In the waning minutes of an ordinary win on a slow Sunday afternoon, Pete Alonso made more history.

His solo home run in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-5 win against the Royals was his 40th of the season. That is more than any rookie has hit in the 144-year history of the National League, one better than Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s total in 2017.

The record-breaking shot traveled an estimated 418 feet to leftfield, coming off the bat at 111 mph.

Alonso’s blast highlighted the win for the Mets (64-60), who bounced back to win the series after losing the opener Friday. They finished their road trip to Atlanta and Kansas City at 3-3 and are 1 { games back of an NL wild-card spot, pending the result of the Cubs’ game Sunday night.

The game turned in the seventh, when the Mets scored six runs off two relievers after Kansas City decided to go to its bullpen instead of sticking with righthander Glenn Sparkman (81 pitches). J.D. Davis had a tying single and Amed Rosario (3-for-5) the go-ahead single before the Mets poured it on. Richard Lovelady in particular got pounded, facing four batters and allowing four hits after the Mets took the lead.

Davis left the game after his pinch-hit single and running first to third on Tomas Nido’s double. Sunday marked the second day in a row he was out of the lineup with a tight right calf, and manager Mickey Callaway said before the game he was being cautious in holding Davis out.

Sparkman largely stifled the Mets, giving up three runs in six innings. All of the runs came on one pitch: Michael Conforto’s three-run home run to rightfield in the first inning. The 452-foot shot was Conforto’s 26th long ball of the year, two shy of the career high he set last year.

That concluded a humdrum weekend for the Mets against KC starters. Mike Montgomery (4.63 ERA) held the Mets to an unearned run in six innings Friday. Jakob Junis (4.78 ERA) also turned in a quality start, allowing three runs in 6 1/3 innings Saturday. Then Sparkman made the one mistake to Conforto in allowing three runs in seven innings.

Zack Wheeler turned in his second mediocre start of the week, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings. Although Wheeler didn’t allow a hit through the first three innings, he petered out late and committed a key throwing error during Kansas City’s three-run fifth, loading the bases with no outs.

———

Twins sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Whatever nagging slump Jorge Polanco is experiencing in the field, the Twins are perfectly willing to live with it if he keeps winning games with his bat.

Polanco sailed a throw over C.J. Cron’s head in the eighth inning, his fifth error in five games. But the mistake was a harmless one, given that Polanco had already delivered a bases-loaded, tie-breaking triple that carried the Twins to their first-ever four-game sweep in Texas. The Twins’ 6-3 victory in their final visit to Globe Life Park froze their lead over Cleveland at 2 { games in the AL Central.

Pitching in afternoon heat that remained at 99 degrees for most of the game, Martin Perez turned in his second strong no-decision of the Twins’ road trip. Perez, who allowed only one unearned run Tuesday in Milwaukee, managed five sweltering innings in his old home park, and held Texas to just two runs on five hits and four walks. Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis singled home both runs following a wild pitch, but Perez stranded seven runners before giving way to the bullpen.

The Twins had heard about the turnaround that Lance Lynn has made this season with Texas, but in his first career start against them, Lynn sure looked like the pitcher who spent four mediocre months in Minnesota last season: Long innings, lots of walks, and frequent trouble. Lynn gave up two runs in the first inning on a Marwin Gonzalez double, another in the fourth on a Eddie Rosario sacrifice fly, and departed after 112 pitches in just five innings, having allowed four hits and five walks.

Shin-Soo Choo tied the game, however, in the seventh inning, greeting Twins righthander Sam Dyson with a leadoff home run, his 20th of the season. But the Twins responded right away in the eighth, against Rangers rookie Emmanuel Clase. Ehire Adrianza led off with a single, and Jason Castro doubled him to third. After a strikeout, Adrianza was thrown on trying to score on a ground ball. But Miguel Sano walked, and Polanco came through with the third bases-loaded triple of his career, smashing a 99-mph fastball to the wall in right-center.

The Twins, who had not swept a series longer than two games in Texas since 1976, now embark on a 13-game stretch against the bottom three teams in their division, opening a six-game homestand Monday against the White Sox.

———

Cubs take series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (TNS) — A trip to a Class-A ballpark filled with Little League All-Stars around the world seemed to relax a Cubs team desperately in search of road momentum.

Anthony Rizzo, with help from teammate Yu Darvish, presented the ball he hit off the video board to a member of the Japanese team before the top of the sixth inning.

That typified the relaxation and confidence of a Cubs team that hadn’t won a road series since May 17-19 and had blown three ninth-inning leads last week, including a four-run margin Thursday at Philadelphia.

The stabilizer was left-hander Jose Quintana, who continued his mastery with seven shutout innings in leading the Cubs to a 7-1 victory Sunday night over the Pirates in front of 2,503 fans at Bowman Field.

It marked the Cubs’ first regular-season game at a neutral site since Sept. 14-15, 2008, when the Cubs played the Astros at Miller Park in Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.

The Cubs gave the All-Stars representing U.S. regions and foreign countries an impressive display that fans have hoped to see on a consistent basis.

This marked the first time the Cubs (66-58) won consecutive games on the road since July 4 at Pittsburgh and July 6 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox.

Prior to this recently concluded series, the Cubs were 0-10-2 in their last 12 road series and had not won a road series against a National League Central rival. Sunday’s win was only their 10th in their last 27 road games.

Despite their 25-39 road record, the Cubs are in a virtual tie for first place with the rival Cardinals (65-57).

Quintana (11-7) has been nearly immune to the Cubs’ struggles away from Wrigley Field. He improved to 7-0 in his last eight starts, equaling the longest winning streak posted last season by Jon Lester.

Quintana has a 1.38 ERA with 19 hits, one walk and 33 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Over his last nine starts, Quintana has a 2.96 ERA with 57 strikeouts and seven walks in 54 2/3 innings.

Unlike Quintana’s last start, when he received only two runs of support despite striking out 14 on Tuesday, the Cubs provided ample support. Nicholas Castellanos and Jason Heyward staked Quintana to a 2-0 lead after three innings with home runs.

Kyle Schwarber poked a two-run single in the fourth, and Rizzo’s homer — his second in four games — capped a three-run fifth that enabled enough relief for him and Darvish to chat with Little Leaguers.

Closer Craig Kimbrel, who was activated before the game after missing 13 games with right knee inflammation, allowed a home run to Starling Marte on the first pitch of the ninth. The Cubs held the Pirates scoreless for 17 consecutive innings prior to Marte’s homer.

Kimbrel was pulled after 15 pitches, with Pedro Strop getting the final out.

Sunday’s game capped a stretch in which the Cubs played 19 of 25 games on the road, posting a 12-13 mark.

The Cubs resume play Tuesday night against the Giants at Wrigley Field.

———

D-backs snap back

PHOENIX (TNS) — Bruce Bochy is cleaning up, just not with a broom in his hand.

Bochy arrived at Chase Field for the final time Sunday as the Giants manager with a chance to watch his club finish off a four-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Instead of leaving town with a victory, Bochy walked out of the ballpark after a 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks with certificate for a four-day, all-inclusive trip to a resort in Montana.

In his 25th and final season as a major league manager, Bochy has been acknowledged by nearly every opposing team in his last visits to various cities. The Reds gave Bochy a custom-made bourbon ice chest, the Orioles presented him with engraved Sagamore Spirit Rye bottles and the Padres provided a memorable video tribute and a slew of gifts including a new set of fishing poles.

Bochy will have plenty of time to enjoy all of the items he’s received this fall, but he’s still holding out hope that his calendar will be full in October.

Games like the one the Giants played on Sunday won’t help his cause.

The Giants had won nine of ace Madison Bumgarner’s last 10 starts, but they trailed from the first inning on and never threatened a D’backs pitching staff that allowed 28 runs in the first three games of the series.

The Giants hadn’t lost a Bumgarner start since July 13 in Milwaukee and Bumgarner hadn’t received a loss since he logged just 3 2/3 innings on June 20 against the Dodgers, but the Giants’ lineup was noncompetitive for much of Sunday’s game.

San Francisco fell behind in the first inning for the third straight game as Bumgarner battled first inning command issues against the top of the D’backs order. After Eduardo Escobar doubled into the right center field gap and Christian Walker walked on four pitches, Bumgarner still had a chance to escape the inning unscathed against center fielder Adam Jones.

Jones instead hit a sinking line drive to center field that missed the glove of a diving Kevin Pillar by a few inches. Giants pitchers have become accustomed to watching Pillar make brilliant plays on highlight-reel catches throughout the season, but a missed attempt at Jones’ liner led to a two-run triple.

Arizona added on once more in the inning on a bloop single that sailed over the head of shortstop Brandon Crawford, but Bumgarner gave the Giants a few chances to overcome the early miscues. San Francisco failed to take advantage against Kelly, who entered Sunday’s game having allowed at least four runs in each of his last four starts.

The Giants’ best chance came in the sixth inning, shortly after D’backs second baseman Wilmer Flores launched his third home run of the series to extend Arizona’s lead to 4-0.

After left fielder Mike Yastrzemski led off the inning with a triple and second baseman Scooter Gennett followed with a RBI single, the Giants loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. That ended the day for Kelly, who watched from the home dugout as reliever Andrew Chafin induced an inning-ending groundout from shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Bumgarner struck out nine over six innings and only gave up six hits, but his outing swung on the two-out, first-inning triple from Jones that nearly found Pillar’s glove. Instead of recording his third consecutive quality start and sixth in his last seven outings, Bumgarner was charged with four earned runs and took his eighth loss of the season.

Bochy would have preferred a fourth consecutive win to a four-day vacation, but the Giants will head to Chicago with a chance to gain significant ground against one of their top challengers for a National League Wild Card spot.

With a series victory or sweep against a Cubs team with solid starting pitchers lined up to face the Giants, Bochy would be able to put off booking the dates for his next vacation.

———

Angels win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — Brad Ausmus showed the ultimate sign of trust in a young pitcher Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels manager letting Griffin Canning go a third time through the Chicago White Sox order. The rookie right-hander was more than worthy in a 9-2 victory before 35,436 in Angel Stadium.

Canning, relying heavily on a fastball that touched 95 mph and a sharp-breaking slider that touched 91 mph, allowed one run and five hits in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one, to improve to 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA.

He threw 101 pitches, one shy of his career high, 63 for strikes. Canning induced 19 swinging strikes, seven with his slider, five with his fastball and five with a curve that he threw 13 times.

Fellow rookie Matt Thaiss backed Canning with three hits, including a three-run homer in the second and an RBI double in the sixth, and Kole Calhoun (solo shot in the fourth), Shohei Ohtani (two-run shot in the seventh) and Anthony Bemboom (two-run shot in the eighth) added homers.

The Angels rarely leave their starting pitchers in the game long enough to go a third time through the order, but Canning threw only 62 pitches through five innings, and his stuff was sharp. He allowed three singles and struck out three of the eight batters he faced for a third time.

Canning, a second-round pick out of UCLA in 2017, did not allow a hit through 3 2/3 innings, and he was one out away from a clean fourth when he hit cleanup batter James McCann with a full-count pitch.

Eloy Jimenez followed with a high fly ball to deep center field that Brian Goodwin, starting in place of Mike Trout, lost in the sun. The ball bounced on the warning track for a run-scoring triple that cut the Angels’ lead to 3-1.

Calhoun got that run back in the bottom of the inning when he led off with his career-high 27th homer of the season to center field, topping the 26 homers he hit in 2015 and extending the Angels’ lead to 4-1.

Calhoun also sparked a three-run second with a one-out double to left-center off White Sox starter Dylan Cease, a hard-throwing right-hander who made his eighth career start after entering the season as the organization’s top prospect.

Luis Rengifo was hit by a pitch to put two on, and Thaiss followed with a towering drive that cleared the right-field wall for a three-run homer, the corner infielder’s sixth homer of the season.

Chicago threatened in the sixth when John Jay singled and McCann hit a two-out bloop single that kicked away from Goodwin as he attempted to make a sliding catch in shallow center.

Jay was waved around third, but Goodwin retrieved the ball and fired a strong one-hop throw to Bemboom, who tagged out Jay to end the inning.

The Angels tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when Rengifo led off with a double and Thaiss hit an RBI double off left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler for a 5-1 lead.

David Fletcher walked to open the seventh and Ohtani, who had hit only one homer in 32 games since the All-Star break, drove a 431-foot homer to center — his 16th of the season — for a 7-1 lead. Bemboom’s two-run homer to right, his first as an Angel, made it 9-1 in the eighth.

———

Broom over Miami

DENVER (TNS) — Series like this one — a three-game road sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies — seemed inevitable down the stretch for the Miami Marlins.

Sunday stung a little bit more though.

Garrett Hampson’s 10th-inning, series-sweep-securing walk-off single against Jeff Brigham sealed the Marlins’ 7-6 loss, negated a three-run ninth-inning rally and continued Miami’s slide that has now extended over the past three weeks.

The Marlins dropped the first two games of the series 3-0 on Friday and 11-4 on Saturday.

Miami (45-78) has dropped five of its last six sets, with a four-game split against the Atlanta Braves the lone outlier. In that span, The Marlins have lost nine consecutive road games and 15 of 19 overall.

But in these times, these final six-plus weeks of a long season, the Marlins are trying to find the inklings of progress hidden within the losses.

Like with Jordan Yamamoto, who on Sunday had his best start since the All-Star Break after giving up at least four earned runs over each of his past five starts. The rookie righty struck out a career-high nine batters and gave up just two runs — solo home runs to Arenado in the first and Charlie Blackmon in the sixth — over 5 2/3 innings of work.

Like with Isan Diaz, who is getting an extended look at second base over the final two months of the season. He hit an opposite field single to lead off Sunday’s game and scored on Starlin Castro’s RBI double to center field one pitch later. His ninth-inning sacrifice fly that scored Lewis Brinson served as the go-ahead run. His error in the bottom of the ninth, however, allowed the Rockies (57-67) to continue their rally and ultimately force extra innings.

Like with Garrett Cooper, who responded from a day off Friday to go 4 for 9 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in the final two games of the series. He scored twice on Sunday and is now on a nine-game hitting streak.

Like with Lewis Brinson, who continues to show his defensive value while trying to find his stride at the plate. Brinson made three big plays in center field over the first two games of the series to follow up his diving grab in the series finale against the Dodgers on Thursday. He hit a double in the ninth inning on Sunday after being robbed of a home run and an extra-base hit on Saturday.

Like with Harold Ramirez, who went 3 for 4 with a walk and two RBI on Sunday after hitting just .204 (11 for 54) over his last 17 games.

Like with Sandy Alcantara, who strung together his third consecutive solid start in Friday’s loss after struggling after his All-Star Game appearance. Alcantara, the hard-throwing 23-year-old righty, gave up just two earned runs over seven innings against the Rockies. His lone blemish: a second-inning home run on a back-door slider that leaked over the middle of the plate. Alcantara has posted a 3.20 ERA (seven earned runs in 19 2/3 innings) over his last three starts.

These developments might not mean much in the scope of the 2019 season as losses pick up and the Marlins inch closer and closer to that 100-loss benchmark teams hope to avoid, but they give a glimpse of what Miami has at its disposal as it aims to become a more competitive club sooner rather than later.

Appreciating the foresight, however, is not always easy to do given the circumstances.

The Marlins are playing with even more of a hodgepodge roster than they had at the start of the year as the franchise continues on with the second year of its latest rebuild.

The bullpen is still a major work in progress since they shipped away their two best relievers in Sergio Romo and Nick Anderson as well as starter-turned reliever Trevor Richards in an attempt to add power bats to their organization.

The starting rotation has been shaky since the All-Star Break after the Marlins traded Zac Gallen to the Arizona Diamondbacks and with regulars Pablo Lopez and Jose Urena still on the injured list.

And the offense, outside of those rare moments when everything clicks, has steadily been ineffective. Miami consistently needs to rely on a small-ball approach to manufacture runs with a lineup void of multiple true power hitters.

So the Marlins will revel in the small victories.

———

Indians stop Yankees — again

NEW YORK (TNS) — For six innings, the most powerful offense in baseball was quiet. A burst in the final three innings brought life to Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but it was not enough in an 8-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankee bats were all but silent for six innings, striking out 11 times in that span and threatening to be shut out for the first time since June 2018. A two-run home run by DJ LeMahieu changed that, tying the current Yankees with the 2000-2001 Cincinnati Reds for the third-longest streak without getting shut out at 208 consecutive games.

In the ninth inning, trailing 8-2, the Yankees came alive. Gleyber Torres was hit by the first pitch he saw and moved to third base on a one-out single by Mike Tauchman. DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single scored Torres to make it 8-3. Aaron Judge followed with a double, scoring Tauchman and putting the potential tying run on deck. That was as close as the Yankees got as Brad Hand settled down for the final two outs to close it out.

CC Sabathia, who was activated from the injured list before the game, lasted just three innings in his shortest start this season. Sabathia allowed four runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Sabathia’s earned run average grew to 5.01, the highest it has been in over two years.

Sabathia avoided danger in the first inning, allowing a single to Oscar Mercado. Mercado stole second base and reached third on a throwing error by Gary Sanchez. Yet, a ground ball by Carlos Santana went to third baseman Gio Urshela, who fired home to get Mercado out for the second out of the inning.

An inning later, a throw home from a ground ball in the infield was not as successful as Greg Allen’s ground ball to shortstop Didi Gregorius resulted in a fielder’s choice that scored Franmil Reyes for the game’s first run. The next batter was third baseman Mike Freeman, who hit a three-run home run to right center field for a 4-0 Indians lead.

The Indians scored in every even numbered inning, adding runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the eighth, Mercado hit a two-run home run to left field to put the game out of reach. Mercado ended the day with three hits and a walk, including his 10th home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Sabathia had trouble all afternoon, walking the bases loaded after surrendering four runs in the second inning. Sabathia would, however, strike out the final four batters he faced.

After a possible playoff preview with Cleveland, the Yankees head to the west coast for a nine-game road trup that includes two more important series in California. The first is against the Oakland Athletics, who are threatening in the American League Wild Card race. Following that is a series in Los Angeles and a possible World Series preview against the Dodgers.

———

BoSox humble O’s

BOSTON (TNS) — Just when Red Sox fans might have thought all hope was lost, along came the Orioles to provide them with perhaps a final glimmer.

Making up ground in the American League wild card chase is always a possibility when Baltimore comes to town. That’s exactly what Boston did thanks to this three-game sweep and some help from the Tigers against the Rays.

Not even a six-run deficit and a rocky return to the starting rotation from Nathan Eovaldi could slow the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles proceeded to do what they do best — lose, and in spectacular fashion at that.

Boston finally pulled ahead thanks to a six-run bottom of the sixth inning filled with the sort of hi-jinks that would have made Abbott and Costello proud. But we’ve long since passed the point where the Red Sox can afford to worry about style points. Results are all that matter now, and Boston achieved the desired one thanks to a 13-7 victory.

Rafael Devers highlighted his latest dominant performance with the go-ahead double in the sixth, one of his three extra-base hits on the day. The Red Sox tacked on four more runs in the seventh to pull away, two on a Devers homer to the grandstand in deep right. Boston scored eight times against the Baltimore bullpen to win its fifth straight game and remain 6{ games behind Tampa Bay.

Christian Vazquez doubled to the corner in left to make it 6-4 in the sixth and the tying run came across on a bizarre play. Mitch Moreland looped an RBI single to short left and the throw to the plate went to the backstop, allowing Vazquez to race around all the way from second. Devers broke that 6-6 tie when he sliced a slider from Paul Fry off the Green Monster in left.

Infield singles by Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez completed the Red Sox uprising, but there was more to come in the seventh. Mookie Betts sent a sacrifice fly to deep center before Devers laced a pitch from Shawn Armstrong down the line in deep right. Another Martinez RBI single through the right side completed the comeback in front of a sellout crowd of 36,350 fans.

Two infield outs by Devers and Bogaerts put the Red Sox on the board in the second. Sam Travis smoked a solo home run to the bleachers in straightaway center in the third, halving the deficit to 6-3. Boston finally chased Ty Blach in the sixth and feasted against his replacements.

The Red Sox were in a 6-0 hole in the top of the third in large part due to Eovaldi’s ineffectiveness. His first start since April 17 went off track early, as Renato Nunez smashed a three-run homer off the light tower in left. Baltimore held a three-run lead after one and punished Eovaldi for all three of his walks, as each man ultimately came around to score.

Darwinzon Hernandez allowed a lone run in the third on a Hanser Alberto double to left, and that was all the Orioles could manage against six Red Sox relievers until the ninth. Ryan Brasier, Josh Taylor, Marcus Walden, Andrew Cashner and Travis Lakins combined for 18 outs and allowed just five hits. Lakins worked the final two innings and Walden was credited with the victory.

———

Braves topple Dodgers

ATLANTA (TNS) — Just as Braves fans dreamed, their Venezuelan center fielder cranked a grand slam to lead their team to a series victory over the Dodgers.

OK, not exactly how they drew it up.

There won’t be many afternoons at SunTrust Park that feature as much drama as Sunday. The Braves fell behind early, benched their MVP candidate and still defeated the NL’s best team, 5-3, thanks to a grand slam from journeyman Rafael Ortega, who had one career homer prior.

We begin with the headliner: Ronald Acuna had a tough day. It began when leaped at the center field wall, catching a would-be home run by Cody Bellinger, but as he came down and his arm bent over the wall, the ball popped out. As a result, the Braves were down 3-0 in the first. Acuna threw his glove, an understandable reaction given how close he came to perhaps the best catch of his career.

The day would get worse for the Braves’ 21-year-old superstar. After starter Max Fried doubled in the third, Acuna thought he’d homered over the right field wall. He clung to his bat and admired the shot. Only problem: It bounced off the wall, leaving Acuna at first.

Fried, meanwhile, didn’t round the bases despite the ball clearly being uncatchable. He remained stranded at third. Acuna then attempted to steal second, which would’ve produced his 30-30 season, but was gunned down.

Manager Brian Snitker called Acuna into the dugout steps leading to the clubhouse. The two met for a few minutes and Acuna was removed from the game. The moment has already been likened to Bobby Cox’s benching of Andruw Jones. In the present day, Snitker saw an opportunity to teach a lesson to one of the game’s brightest young players, and so he moved forward with an outfield of Matt Joyce, Adam Duvall and Ortega.

In typical Braves fashion, Ortega, who’d shifted to center in Acuna’s absence, took on the MVP mantle. The Braves loaded the bases against Dodgers rookie Dustin May, who’d entered from the bullpen. Brian McCann walked, Matt Joyce singled and Adeiny Hechavarria reached for the third time in the game on a hit by pitch.

Ortega, a 28-year-old veteran of seven organizations who’s only in the majors because of an injury flurry, pounded a sinker that didn’t sink into the stands. Amongst the drama of benching Acuna, the Braves had rallied from three down to take a 5-3 lead on the Dodgers.

The win awarded the Braves just their second series victory over the Dodgers in 11 years. It was their first series win at home over L.A. since 2013. It lived up to the hype of a potential playoff preview, with the Dodgers and Braves owning the NL’s two best records.

The Braves are off Monday before hosting the Marlins for three. Dallas Keuchel, Julio Teheran and Mike Soroka are set to start in the series that wraps up a nine-game homestand.

———

Padres beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Austin Hedges can, indeed, help the Padres win with his bat.

On his 27th birthday, starting for just the third time in 10 games, Hedges’ seventh-inning home run provided the difference in a 3-2 victory over the Phillies on a sticky, stifling and slow Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

With the lift from their new backup catcher, the Padres finally did not wilt in the heat, winning a road series for the first times in six tries since the All-Star break and taking the deciding game of a series for just the third time in 10 chances this season.

Joey Lucchesi threw a career-high 109 pitches in getting through six innings. Two-out walks and the doubles by Jean Segura that followed were Lucchesi’s only blemishes, as he allowed just two other hits in completing his eighth quality start in 24 tries this season.

Craig Stammen and Matt Strahm combined for a scoreless seventh, and rookie Andres Munoz followed Saturday’s perfect eighth inning with a perfect eighth Sunday.

Kirby Yates worked through a 13-pitch strikeout of Segura, an eight-pitch strikeout of Corey Dickerson and a relatively easy six-pitch strikeout of Scott Kingery to earn his 35th save, tying him with the Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman for the major league lead.

That grinding finish was fitting on a day that began with two slow-working starters not at all helping pace of play or health on a humid day where the heat index hovered above 100 degrees until clouds mercifully covered the area in the final four innings. By that time, Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper left the game after five innings due to dehydration.

The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Lucchesi lost control for a bit.

With two out and an 0-2 count on Harper, Lucchesi threw three straight balls at the end of a seven-pitch walk to the Phillies’ No. 3 hitter. Lucchesi then fell behind 2-0 to Segura before sailing a 2-1 pitch a good three feet over Hedges’ head, allowing Harper to move to second. Segura lined the next pitch into center field to easily score Harper.

Successive singles by Luis Urias and Hedges put runners at first and second with one out in the second. But on Lucchesi’s third failed bunt attempt, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto fired behind Urias, who was caught in a rundown for the third out.

Hunter Renfroe led off the fourth with his second walk of the game, and Hosmer was on his way to a walk when he swung at ball four on a 3-0 count, an 84 mph fastball well inside, before sending a lazy fly ball to center field on the next pitch. Ty France made the second out on a pop-up caught on top of the mound.

A home run by Urias, on a 2-2 fastball, sailed just over the tall right-field wall and gave the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Three pitches later, Hedges gave away another out to end the top of fourth.

After grounding a ball down the right field line, Hedges tried to hustle his second single of the day into a double but was thrown out by Harper.

Hedges’ grounder down the right field line came on Jason Vargas’ 22nd pitch of the inning and 71st pitch of the game.

Vargas retired the Padres in order on eight pitches in the fifth and got the first two outs of the sixth on three pitches before Hosmer reached down to line a 68 mph curveball into right-center field for what he successfully turned into a double.

That was the sixth of the Padres’ sporadic hits off Vargas, and it drove the left-hander from the game.

Just as they had on July 23, in his second-to-last start before the Mets traded him, the Padres struggled to time Vargas’ pitches, including a curveball that meandered toward the plate at about 66 mph and an average fastball that entering the game was the slowest among major league starting pitchers (at 84.3 mph). Vargas allowed only one hit that day.

The Phillies got back to even thanks to another two-out walk by Lucchesi and another double by Segura on a hanging churve.

Urias flew out on the first pitch of the seventh and Hedges fell behind 0-2 before turning on a a curveball near his knees and sending it into the left field seats.

Hedges, who entered the game with a .183 batting average and one hit in 17 at-bats this month, had said earlier this week he felt he should be in the lineup for the considerable gifts he brings on defense.

Francisco Mejia had taken over the primary starting duties, as the Padres desperately sought offense and the switch-hitter has hit .463/.488/.707 over his past 12 games.

By the time Hedges’ bloop single fell in center field in the ninth inning and he had completed a career-best 4-for-4 day, his batting average was up to .197 for the season.

———

M’s blank Jays

TORONTO (TNS) — Yusei Kikuchi’s last outing left his manager openly frustrated and publicly critical and left him searching for answers to questions he’d never been asked before in his professional career.

His first season in the big leagues level had started with promise and early success, but slowly spiraling into a mess of unproductive starts, homers allowed and expectations unfulfilled.

Five days after his failures in Detroit that forced a sitdown with Scott Servais to discuss what it was he was trying to do and who he hoped to be at baseball’s highest level, Kikuchi responded with his best start of the 2019 season.

Kikuchi tossed his first shutout in Major League Baseball in Seattle’s 7-0 win over the Blue Jays. Over his nine scoreless innings, he allowed just two hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. He needed only 96 pitches.

The hottest hitter in a Mariners uniform gave his team a quick 1-0 lead in the second inning. Kyle Seager continued his torrid stretch of production and power with a solo homer to right field off of Blue Jays opener Wilmer Font.

Seager’s 16th homer of the season extended hitting streak to 12 games. He has hits in 22 of his last 23 games, including 10 home runs in that span.

Seattle pushed the lead to 4-0, scoring three runs in the fourth inning behind the next two hotter hitters on the team behind Seager. Austin Nola led off with a solo homer to right field that made it 2-0. With two outs in the inning, Tom Murphy crushed a two-run homer to left field to make it 4-0. Murphy’s 13th homer of the season was his third homer in his last two games.

Keon Broxton, who was playing in place of the benched Mallex Smith, hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to make it 6-0. Broxton has three RBIs in the two games he’s played instead of Smith.

Seattle tacked on two more runs in the ninth on an RBI double from Dylan Moore and a run-scoring single from Tim Lopes.