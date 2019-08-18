Please don’t pinch me — I might wake up.

That’s been my fear since a late December day in 1987 after I hung up the phone from probably the most important call of my life.

Just prior to that moment, I had arrived home from my graveyard shift as a security guard and had settled in for a long winter’s nap.

But, then the ring.

On the other end were the publisher and editor of a newspaper in eastern Nevada.

The instant I realized who my callers were, any lingering sleep instantly evaporated from my brain.

They wanted to probe my qualifications for coming to work for their newspaper.

To be honest, my resume was a lightweight when it came to experience — I had never worked on a newspaper staff, with the exception of writing for my college publication and serving as stringer for a few weeks for a major town daily.

During the previous six years, I had spent four years of active duty in the Marine Corps, as a radar technician on a system that was already obsolete, and had worked for two years at near minimum-wage salary as an unarmed guard.

But, I had scraped together some clips from my college days and other various writing opportunities.

Fortunately, the guys at the newspaper needed someone quickly.

I certainly filled that bill.

After several minutes of questions, they hung up and said they’d get back to me. I couldn’t believe fate would be so cruel as to push me within finger-length distance of my dream — only to come up an inch short again.

But, I didn’t have to worry along. Within less than a half hour, my phone whined again.

They asked if I could move by Friday that week — and it was already Tuesday.

Yes, I said.

The office manager at my security guard company was very gracious when I gave notice.

During the next couple of days, I tried to clean, throw away and pack — too much stuff, too little car.

Fortunately, my mom and sister took some of my stuff and I took off in the dark on the appointed Friday morning, driving toward the arrival of sunrise.

One of my tires went bad on the way, but fortunately I was near a service station — and more fortunately, they fixed me up at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., whatever it was.

Within about six hours after I had left Salt Lake City I drove into my new town.

It was just a week before Christmas — but Santa had already delivered.

As I reflect on the those bleak two years between my Marine Corps service and the phone call, I’m grateful for one thing — my mom, and probably my dad, although he wasn’t around much during most my life had taught me to never give up on your dreams.

After failing to land any offers — despite sending out dozens and dozens of resumes and clips, shotgunning newspapers all over the western U.S. and elsewhere — I decided to take what little money I had left from the Marines and enroll in a class at college. Not only did I seek further training, but I also wanted to be able to go back and work for the “Signpost” newspaper. I figured to sharpen my skills and also to build fresh clips.

That turned out to be a fortuitous decision — I won the award that year for the best feature story of the staff. That report centered on a young college graduate, a blockbuster college steeplechase runner that was closing in on his goal of qualifying for the Olympics. He barely missed out.

I still recall his story — his dad didn’t want him to participate in after-school activities and miss out on farm chores. But, his mom stuck up for him and, as a result, he broke the American collegiate steeplechase record, as I remember.

But, my second life in college soon ended.

I continued to seek for newspapers to contact and even made a 1,200-mile roundtrip for an interview. I didn’t get the job.

Finally, after about a year-and-a-half after the Marines, I found a gig writing articles, on an assignment bases, for a monthly publication called “The Utah Runner.”

On the weekends, I would drive to various place and watch road races, mostly 5K’s, and then write articles for the magazine.

My pay per article?

A $5 coupon for food, mostly at italian eating places. Those restaurants and pizzerias were among the top sponsors of the magazine.

Eventually, the guy who ran the publication gave me two coupons for articles, because he said he liked them.

I think out of the $70, or so, I earned doing that job — and there was no gas money provided — I eventually used $25, or so. As far as I know, those coupons are in some musty box somewhere, along with the other dusty souvenirs of my life.

It all led to that magic morning, in which hopes, frustration, effort and preparation blended together to make a dream come true.

Again, I ask you to please not pinch me.

I might wake up.