MIAMI — It’s one week down and two more to go for the Miami Wardogs.

MHS wrapped up the first week of preseason drills with an intersquad scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 17 at Ed Craig Field.

“We got some good reps in and we were able to stay healthy,” head coach Zach Gardner said. “That is the main thing. I feel pretty good going into our scrimmage week so we can find out where we’re at. I think the kids are ready to see how they are against other teams. We just need to go against some different competition.”

Friday was the first day Oklahoma high school football teams could hold full padded practices.

Since the Dogs face Claremore Sequoyah in a Week Zero game, their only pre-season tune-up will be Friday, Aug. 23 at Dewey.

Locust Grove will also be on hand for the 6 p.m. dress rehearsal.

The only problem Gardner said is that all three teams run the spread on offense and 4-3 defenses.

Dewey’s head coach is former Wardog Trent Turner, who is heading into his first season with the Bulldoggers, who were 2-8 a year ago.

Locust Grove also has a new head coach in former Enid offensive coordinator Cameron Conder.

David Blevins, who steered the Pirates to an 8-3 record a year ago — losing to former Wardog mentor Chris Risenhoover and Stigler in the first round.

MHS was without three key players during Friday’s scrimmage due to minor injuries.

“It looks like we’re going to get them back by the time we get to Week 1,” Gardner said. “I don’t know if we will have them for the scrimmage.”