By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s softball team ran Thursday into a human buzzsaw named Mackenzie Bechtold.

The Charles Page High School senior hurler napped off a one-hit shutout — on just 54 pitches — with two walks and three strikeouts.

Bartlesville Lady Bruin veteran Sydney Price lashed a single to break up Bechtold’s no-hit bid in the Sand Springs victory, 19-0.

Maddie Neal and Abby Lott also collected walks off Bechtold.

Bartlesville head coach Kyle Minton used three hurlers — Price, Logan Cates and Maddie Neal — to attempt to stem the Lady Sandite tide.

Six of Sand Springs’ runs were unearned as a result of Bartlesville errors (5).

Usher and Skaggs both homered for Sand Springs.

Bartlesville (0-3) will play in friendly confines on Friday when it plays host at 4:30 p.m. to Choctaw High School, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Choctaw comes to town with a 3-0 record.