By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TORONTO (TNS) — Much, if not all, of the concern surrounding the Texas Rangers of late has been the struggles of the offense to generate runs.

Monday night in Toronto, the pitching staff collectively told the offense to hold its beer.

The Blue Jays tagged starter Ariel Jurado for eight runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings and kept hitting the rest of the night, pinning a 19-4 drubbing on the Rangers at Rogers Centre.

Texas tied its season-highs with 19 runs and 21 hits allowed. The Arizona Diamondbacks laid a similar beating on them on July 17 at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers’ offense remains in a funk. Three of their four runs came on solo homers from Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Rougned Odor.

The feast or famine scoring has been a recent trend. Of the 12 runs they’ve scored in the past five games, 10 have come on a home run.

———

Indians edge BoSox

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Two consecutive games. Two consecutive blown saves by Brad Hand. Two consecutive rescue home runs by Carlos Santana.

The Indians led most of the night before Hand blew a save in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, Santana drilled a solo home run to left-center field to give the Indians a walk-off win, 6-5, over the Red Sox on Monday night.

And with the Minnesota Twins being off Monday night, the walk-off home run put the Indians (72-47)alone in first place in the American League Central race.

Prior to Santana’s home run, the Indians built a 5-1 lead with home runs from both Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez.

Reyes struck first and finally got himself on the board with the Indians. Reyes stepped to the plate in the first inning with Santana (walk) on first base and Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. He also stepped to the plate 4-for-36 as a member of the Indians with zero home runs in what had been an ice-cold start.

Rodriguez tried an 0-1 fastball at the top of the zone, and Reyes finally unleashed that sleeping power with a two-run home run to center field, his first homer with the Indians.

Two innings later, it was Ramirez’s turn. Santana and Reyes with one out both singled, which brought up Ramirez. Rodriguez threw a 2-2 curveball that was below the zone, but it ended up as a “home run pitch” — Ramirez’s favorite term — as he launched it to the Home Run Porch for a three-run shot that put the Indians up 5-1. It was Ramirez’s 17th home run this season.

The Red Sox (62-59) slowly chipped away against Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who danced in and around trouble for much of the day. With the Indians still holding onto a 5-1 lead, J.D. Martinez in the fourth opened the inning with a home run and Brock Holt later doubled in a run.

In the fifth, left fielder Greg Allen might have saved a run with a terrific throw, one that in the end might have also saved the game. Rafael Devers walked and Xander Bogaerts followed by lining a ball to the left-center gap. Allen played it off the wall, fired to the infield and nailed Bogaerts at second base. Instead of having two runners in scoring position with one out, Plesac was able to work out of the inning by getting Martinez to ground out and escape with the Indians holding a 5-3 lead.

That two-run lead was cut in half via Jackie Bradley Jr.’s solo home run over the 19-foot wall in left field in the to top of the seventh inning off Tyler Clippard.

The Red Sox threatened in the eighth, but again, the Indians escaped. With a runner on and two outs, Sam Travis doubled off Indians reliever Oliver Perez to put the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. In the biggest at-bat of the night, Holt lined out to Santana at first base to end the inning.

The Red Sox finally were able to close the gap in the ninth against Indians closer Brad Hand, who walked Mookie Betts with one out before striking out Devers. Bogaerts, though, came through with the Red Sox, ripping a ball to right field that Tyler Naquin couldn’t haul in to score Betts and tie it 5-5.

Though, only a few moments later, Santana rendered it all moot with his walk-off shot into the Cleveland night.

———

Yanks sweep O’s

NEW YORK (TNS) — Gleyber Torres’ absurd dominance against Orioles pitching reached an historic level on Monday.

Belting a pair of home runs in the nightcap of a day-night doubleheader sweep by the Yankees, Torres established a new MLB record — with five multi-homer games against one team in a single season.

Torres hit two three-run homers in the Yankees’ 11-8 win at Yankee Stadium, and he wasn’t allowed to try for a third in the nightcap.

With runners at first and second, Torres was intentionally walked by Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde to load the bases for Brett Gardner.

Gardner, who opened the game’s scoring with a three-run triple, grounded out.

In the opener, Torres hit one of the Yankees’ four home runs in an 8-5 victory. All told, half of Torres’ 26 home runs this year have been at the Orioles’ expense.

“Way back, left field — ya gotta be kidding me!” Orioles broadcaster Gary Thorne shouted on MASN, then advised the Orioles to hold up four fingers the next time he comes up.

They did.

And to think that Torres went 0-for-7 against the O’s last week during a four-game Yankees sweep in Baltimore, while he was dealing with a core muscle issue.

Told how far Gio Urshela’s fifth-inning home run traveled on Monday afternoon, Aaron Boone had to repeat the number.

Measured by MLB Statcast, that 461-foot drive to left at Yankee Stadium might finally convince Urshela that he’s a legitimate long ball threat.

“I think you could say it now,” Urshela said with a soft smile.

With seven more homers in Monday’s two games, the AL-East leading Yankees increased their home run total to 59 against the O’s this year, extending an MLB record for the most home runs against any one opponent in a single season.

It was only last Wednesday at Baltimore when Urshela’s pair of two-run homers gave him his first career multi-homer game.

One night later, he followed that with his second career multi-homer game at Toronto.

Along with Urshela’s seventh home run in his last seven games on Monday, Didi Gregorius, Torres and Cameron Maybin all went deep in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Mike Ford hit one in the nightcap.

“I hit it good,” Urshela said by way of understatement of his longest career home run. And back in the dugout, his teammates’ reaction was practically giddy.

“They were laughing,” Urshela said. “They say I’ve got power now.”

It was never just about Camden Yards.

After a wild, record-setting home run party last week at Baltimore, the Yankees — beginning with Gregorius’s three-run shot in the first — slugged all four of Monday afternoon’s homers off starter Gabriel Ynoa (1-7).

Urshela wound up going 3-for-4, including an RBI double on an 0-and-2 pitch in the second inning, raising his batting average to .328.

“It’s confidence — try to have confidence every time, be ready for every pitch,” said Urshela, who now has 18 homers in 98 games this year. He entered 2019 with eight homers in in his first 167 MLB games.

“I got a chance, and that’s what I’m doing right now,” Urshela said of making the most of it.

“No, it doesn’t surprise me,” Gregorius said of Urshela’s production. “Because he’s been consistent all year.”

Gregorius had a sac fly to the right-center field warning track, giving him four RBI on the day and supplying the AL East-leading Yankees (78-41) with an 8-3 lead over the last-place Orioles (39-79).

Boone’s club smashed 43 homers in winning all 10 games this season at Camden Yards.

James Paxton (8-6) also gave up two solo homers — to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander — during his six innings, yielding three runs.

Employing an aggressive game plan, Paxton had seven strikeouts and went to his changeup more often.

“Something that we’ve been working on in the bullpen,” Paxton said, telling catcher Gary Sanchez to “mix it in” where he felt appropriate, too good effect.

“I knew it was a pitch we could use,” Paxton said, especially off his fastball.

In the eighth, Zack Britton had to bail out Luis Cessa with the bases loaded and one outs. Aroldis Chapman started the ninth and closed out his 32nd save of the year.

Gregorius is still dealing with a strain near the ring and pinky finger of his left hand, stemming from a defensive play where he rolled his wrist earlier this month.

“If you ever notice, every time I take a swing, I readjust the batting gloves to make sure that everything stays intact,” said Gregorius, adding that it’s about pain tolerance.

That said, Boone feels that Gregorius is “real close to going on one of those streaks where he gets Didi hot,” and the shortstop didn’t exactly disagree.

“Well, I can’t predict the future,” Gregorius said. “But if (can), then, yes.”

———

Game postponed

CHICAGO (TNS) — With rain falling at Guaranteed Rate Field hours before Monday night’s game, the White Sox postponed the series opener against the Astros and rescheduled it as part of a straight doubleheader for Tuesday.

Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Astros will begin at 3:40 p.m., with Game 2 scheduled to started 30-40 minutes after Game 1’s conclusion but no earlier than 7:10 p.m., its original start time.

Dylan Cease is scheduled to face Astros newcomer Zack Greinke in the first game, with Ivan Nova and Gerrit Cole the scheduled pitchers for the nightcap.

Fans with tickets to Monday night’s game wishing to attend Tuesday’s must exchange them at the box office. Or they can apply the value of their tickets to a future game.

It’s the sixth time this season the Sox have been involved in a game called for rain or inclement weather and the fifth time at home.

———

Nats hold on

WASHINGTON (TNS) — This wasn’t how the Washington Nationals drew it up at the start of spring, or the start of summer, or even the start of last week. At least not exactly.

But when the runs and hits were added up Monday - and nine innings, too - the highlights of a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds looked something like this: Asdrúbal Cabrera, fresh off the scrap heap, extending a three-run first inning with a double. Gerardo Parra, once a nomad himself, knocking him in. Erick Fedde, settling into an outing that nearly got away from him - and Fedde, singling with two down in the fourth, just his third career hit, to set up a three-run homer by Trea Turner.

That swing, and a ball that somehow traveled 92.9 mph out of Nationals Park, gave Washington a bullpen-proof lead before the sun went down. Sean Doolittle gave up a first-pitch home run in the ninth, then an RBI double to Joey Votto, before stranding the tying and go-ahead runs to record his 27th save.

How’s that for a winning formula?

“Anybody who is part of a good team, or makes a run at the playoffs, has a deep roster,” Turner said. “And gets contributions from all over.”

Matt Adams did hit a two-run blast in the first, and Turner’s production is never a surprise. But most of the Nationals’ effort was scrapped together, all duct tape and glue, with a handful of their regulars banged up. The victory padded their lead atop the National League wild-card standings and brought them within six games of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race.

The Nationals had limped home after a nine-game, 10-day, too-long road swing that left their energy wavering and roster thinned. Juan Soto rolled his right ankle in New York on Sunday and is day-to-day with a mild sprain. He was only maybe available to pinch-hit against the Reds, and he did not appear. Brian Dozier came down with flulike symptoms over the weekend and was out of the lineup for the third straight game. He did pinch-hit, working a walk in the eighth, but is having trouble eating.

Washington did get Howie Kendrick back from the injured list, retooling its bench, but it was also without ace Max Scherzer, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and left-handed reliever Roenis Elías, who strained his right hamstring at the beginning of the trip. Scherzer is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday. Zimmerman has been hitting and jogging the bases, slowly, and didn’t predict when he may return. Elías is still working off flat ground. So the Nationals had to make the most of what they had Monday night. It felt a bit like April or May.

That effort started slowly when Fedde gave up a first-pitch homer to Jesse Winker. The game was seconds old, the clock still on 7:05 p.m., and the Nationals trailed. But Fedde worked out of a jam and found his footing, and Washington took its hacks against Reds righty Anthony DeSclafani.

Adam Eaton revved the offense by drawing a walk in the bottom half. Adams brought in Eaton and himself with a two-run shot. Adams, playing most days with Zimmerman out, has 18 home runs. Cabrera, filling in for Dozier at second, ripped a two-out double. Then Parra, filling in for Soto in left, singled Cabrera in. Fedde could breathe easy. The Nationals had erased the Reds’ advantage and constructed their own.

That outburst suggested, in a span of three hitters, that the Nationals are deep enough to hand out blows while taking them. For most of this season, they have leaned heavily on Anthony Rendon, Soto, Turner and starters Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Fourth starter Aníbal Sánchez and Doolittle have shouldered big loads, too. But with the stretch run here and the roster shaped for it, contributions are coming from many directions.

“For me, we don’t have bench players,” Manager Dave Martinez said of guys like Cabrera and Parra. “We have role players, and they know what their roles are.”

Here was Fedde, still unproven as a fifth starter, pushing through six innings and giving up just two runs. He finished his night by hanging four consecutive zeros on the scoreboard. And here were Cabrera and Parra, aged and unwanted, combining for an early run. And there was Turner, lofting a home run that just cleared the fence, laughing about it in a dugout filled with more than a few measures of belief. Tanner Rainey gave up a two-run homer to Aristides Aquino in the eighth, giving him eight in 11 games this season, to bring the Reds within 7-4. Doolittle soon finished them off despite struggling through the ninth.

The 32-year-old closer was pitching for the fifth time in seven games. He has given up a career-high seven home runs. He has never thrown this much, this late in a season, and his left arm is fatigued ahead of a critical six weeks. But he managed to finish the series opener, and he plans to keep doing so.

“I haven’t put together a season like this in a while. I’m starting to feel it a little bit,” Doolittle said. “But these are the nights where you got to dig deep and grind it out. Thank goodness we had a three-run lead.”

This was, in the end, a shaky win over a team the Nationals are expected to handle. Cincinnati is slipping off the edge of wild-card contention. Washington, still flawed, but less so, is right in the thick of it. Yet consider these Nationals - where they once were, how they stumbled during their recent road trip, how they came into this week at far less than full strength - and some belief appears well-placed.

bbn-reds-nats-1stld

——-

Pirates rip Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — In a perfect world, Jose Suarez would be pitching for triple-A Salt Lake and not the Los Angeles Angels right now, finishing a full season of minor league development.

The Angels, of course, don’t reside in or anywhere near a perfect world. Their best starting pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, died on July 1. Three starters in their opening-day rotation were either released (Matt Harvey), demoted to the bullpen (Trevor Cahill) or designated for assignment (Chris Stratton).

Veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney missed almost three months of the season because of shoulder and elbow injuries. Felix Pena, the team’s most reliable starter, suffered a season-ending knee injury on Aug. 2.

The short-handed Angels have had no choice but to turn to youngsters such as Suarez, the 21-year-old left-hander who made his 11th big-league start Monday night. The result was almost predictable.

Suarez lasted three innings and 69 pitches in a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in Angel Stadium, giving up six runs — four earned — and seven hits, striking out two and walking none.

Suarez got little help from his defense. Errors by third baseman Matt Thaiss and first baseman Albert Pujols led to two unearned runs in the first. But Suarez gave up a solo homer to Kevin Newman in the second and a two-run double to Jacob Stallings in the third.

Stallings, Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell each hit solo homers off Angels reliever Jose Rodriguez — it was Bell’s 30th homer this season — as Pittsburgh snapped an eight-game losing streak. Stratton, traded to the Pirates for cash in May, threw three scoreless relief innings.

“Ideally, would they be (better off) in the minor leagues getting more experience? Possibly,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said of Suarez and Griffin Canning, the 23-year-old right-hander who will come off the injured list to start Tuesday night.

“But it is out of necessity. This is where we’re at, they’re here, so we have to find a way to win with them. And in the process, they get experience.”

Canning and Suarez entered this season as the organization’s top pitching prospects. After going 3-4 with a 3.79 ERA in his first 11 starts, Canning is 1-2 with an 8.15 ERA in his last five games. Suarez is 3-3 with a 6.57 ERA. Though they were rushed to the big leagues, Ausmus sees benefits to their ascents.

“There’s only one way to get big league experience, and that’s to play up here,” Ausmus said. “These are the best hitters in the world. You can’t get called up from the big leagues. This is as high as they go. As a young pitcher coming up, you’re facing the best, you’re learning how to get the best out.”

—-

Rays romp to win

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Diego Castillo helped Joey Lucchesi go longer in a game Monday night.

But not the kind of longer that actually helps the San Diego Padres. (Or that is good for baseball.)

Castillo, the right-hander who started the game for the Tampa Bay Rays, throws fast but works slowly. He took upwards of 40 seconds between many of the 13 pitches he threw in the first inning. Lucchesi is not quite as plodding, but he walked two batters and gave up a towering home run en route to throwing 27 pitches in a first inning that took a half-hour.

That began a game that got sad and then silly and could arguably be considered a low point to a second half that has seen the Padres fall off a cliff.

Castillo, serving as the “opener,” left after the first inning. Lucchesi lasted just 4 2/3 innings, his wildness having helped the Rays to a lead in a game they would win 10-4 on a slow-moving evening at Petco Park.

The Padres offense did their part to move the game along, managing just four hits after the second inning. The Rays scored three runs off Trey Wingenter in the seventh and added four against Carl Edwards Jr. in the eighth.

Over the course of the third-longest nine-inning game the Padres have played this season (three hours, 47 minutes), the life was drained from the crowd even before it diminished from an announced 21,301 to about maybe 1,000 people by the time Padres infielder Ian Kinsler came in to pitch the ninth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, as a group of fans chanted “I-an Kins-ler,” he launched a two-run homer into left field seats.

Lucchesi, in his second big-league season, has made more career starts (49) than any pitcher on the Padres staff. He has been challenged, as the entire rotation has, to throw more innings.

There have been signs he is on the verge of consistently doing so, but command issues such as those he encountered Monday have stunted that progress.

His one-out walk to Travis d’Arnaud in the first meant the churve he hung in the upper middle portion of the plate that Avisail Garcia launched into the seats in left field was a two-run homer.

The Padres tied the game 2-2 — Fernando Tatis Jr. reaching on an error and scoring on Eric Hosmer’s double in the first, and Manuel Margot leading off the second inning with a double and scoring on Lucchesi’s single.

But a lead-off walk to Guillermo Heredia in what ended up a 26-pitch third inning led to a run when Heredia advanced to third on Garcia’s single and scored on a single by Matt Duffy.

A two-out single in the fifth, on Lucchesi’s 94th pitch, brought Luis Perdomo into the game.

It was the second time in six starts since the All-Star break that Lucchesi failed to last five innings.