COMMERCE — Scoring 15 runs in a double-header sweep, Commerce opened its fastpitch season with a 9-4 and 6-1 sweep of Locust Grove and Afton here Monday, Aug. 12.

Commerce 6, Afton 1

The Lady Tigers got their run production in the final three frames, scoring once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and three times in the sixth.

The three sixth-inning for Commerce came with two out thanks to a two-run error and base hit by Morgan Connell.

Afton got its only run in the third inning on a ground ball out to the pitcher.

Connell had a pair of singles, Sunny Crawford doubled and Sidney Hailey chipped in with a single.

Layne Hudson, Tomi Betz, Taylie Burrow and Mallory Wyrick all had singles.

Commerce 9, Locust Grove 4

The Lady Tigers fell behind 3-1 in the top of the third but erupted for four runs in the home half of the third inning.

CHS got a two-run single by Crawford. Runs also were produced on an error and sacrifice by Gabby Medina.

The hosts added another three in the fourth and picked up a final tally in the fifth.

Hailey tripled and Crawford, Baylee King, Marissa Scott and Cali Wells all added singles.

Locust tallied six hits.