By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

First, one has to consider that new Bartlesville High School head softball coach Kyle Minton had the benefit of only one scrimmage to try to figure out the best fits for each position.

With that in mind — and considering the Lady Bruins are the subject of a major reconstruction job by Minton — then Monday’s season-opening loss at Bixby High School, 4-1, doesn’t look so bad.

First, Minton had to chose between three pitchers — and Logan Cates delivered a solid performance.

The second-year varsity player — and second-string hurler last year — went the route against Bixby, gave up eight hits and one walk and whiffed seven batters.

“For the most part, she was keeping ahead in the count,” said Minton. “She threw a lot of strikes.”

Cates also spanked a double at the plate.

The Lady Bruin offense struck early.

Maddie Neal ripped a two-out double in the top of the first and then rocketed home on Sydney Price’s clutch single.

The Lady Bruins would finish with three other singles — one each by Lexi Burton, Abby Lott and Cassie McCurdy.

Defense still needs some early-campaign seasoning.

“We had a couple of bobbles,” noted Minton, but added this was the first time this season the team has played on turf.

“They gave us different challenges,” he added. “They have several slappers and the they bunt the ball a lot more. Our girls responded well.”

Minton admitted he’s never before entered a season with so little scrimmage preparation.

But, he said the attitude was A-plus.

“The biggest thing is our girls were energized throughout the game,” Minton added. “They fought in every inning. They battled the whole way.”

The Lady Bruins are slated to host Tulsa Union on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.