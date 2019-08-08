Summer is over. At least for high school football players.

Oklahoma High School football teams can begin serious workouts after 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Under Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association guidelines, the first four days must be controlled with only shorts and helmets.

Friday will be the first day of fully-padded practices.

Corey Henry, a 2005 Afton High School graduate, returns home to coach the Eagles.

He replaces Fred Peery.

Ryan Gleaves was head coach at Welch for nine years before moving to Commerce last season as an assistant at his alma mater.

David Hindman was hired as the replacement, but he resigned after the season.

Steve Moss of Commerce is the dean of returning coaches, entering his ninth season.

Kent Marshall enters his fifth season in a second stint at Fairland.

Chris Cawyer has been at Quapaw three seasons.

Zach Gardner, Zac Ross and Lee Bluejacket head into their second season as head coach in the Miami, Wyandotte and Bluejacket programs, respectively.

Here are practice and scrimmage schedules for the area teams:

Afton

Practices for the Eagles will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. School starts Wednesday, so they will go from 2:30 to about 5 p.m.

Both of the Eagles’ scrimmages will be at Kansas, starting at 6 p.m.

Bluejacket

To avoid schedule conflicts, Bluejacket’s first practice will be at 10 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Chieftains will revert to their regular after-school practice schedule on Wednesday.

BHS will not have any scrimmages, but will host Wilson Henryetta on Thursday, Aug. 29 in a Week Zero game.

Commerce

The Tigers will go with their regular 3:30 p.m. practice schedule from the outset since school starts Aug. 14.

Commerce will host Chelsea on Aug. 23 then travel to Wyandotte on Aug. 30.

Fairland

The Owls will have two-a-days from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday then revert to its normal practice schedule on Thursday.

Fairland will be on the road for both of their scrimmages: Aug. 23 at Chouteau and Aug. 30 at Kansas.

Quapaw

The first two days, the Wildcats will work out from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and then from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They begin their regular 2:55 p.m. practice schedule on Thursday.

Quapaw’s only scrimmage will be Aug. 23 at Caney Valley. It travels to Morris for a Week Zero game on Aug. 30.

As a result, the Cats’ open date will be Week One.

Welch

The Wildcat high school and middle school teams will practice from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, then the high school team will practice from noon to 2 p.m.

Welch travels to Bartlesville for its first and only scrimmage on Aug. 23 because it plays Sasakwa on Week Zero, Aug. 30.

Wyandotte

The Bears will hold all preseason practices at 3 p.m., according to Ross.

Wyandotte hosts Colcord and Kellyville Aug. 23 and Commerce on Aug. 30 for its two scrimmages.