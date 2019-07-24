MIAMI — There’s plenty of depth at the wide receiver position at Northeastern A&M.

Veterans Chris Potts and Cecil Cole head up the list at a position where coach Jack Wallace said there could be at least 10 players in the mix.

“It’s going to be really good competition,” Wallace said. “Last year, we had maybe six guys we could trust and this year we are looking at least 10 guys we can put on the field that can really make a difference.”

Potts, a 6-2, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Midwest City, caught 20 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.

“Chris is one of the leaders. He understands the offense. I can put him in multiple positions, whether its inside or outside and we won’t miss a beat,” Wallace said. “The other players recognize that and accept him as a leader.”

A redshirt sophomore from Del City, Cole (6-1, 190) had four receptions for 60 yards and a score.

“In my opinion, he’s the leader of the group,” Wallace said. “Everyone trusts him and looks to him if there’s any type of question. I really appreciate him. I treat him as my assistant coach. He’s constantly helping me.”

NEO picked up a pair of transfers from Arizona Western, which ended its program after the 2018 season: Johnny King and Dallas Daniels.

Daniels was Western’s second-leading receiver with 30 catches for 279 yards.

“He’s got that twitch,” Wallace said. “There’s something different about him in regards to his ability to be so elusive.”

Wallace calls King “one of those guys that is going to be an X factor, tough to handle especially in the red zone; somebody we really didn’t have last year, the red zone target.”

King had 21 receptions for 245 yards for the Matadors.

Arizona Western played in the Western States Football League, which was made up of seven teams from Arizona and Snow College in Utah. Earlier in 2018, all four schools located in the Maricopa County Community College District as well as Pima Community College announced they were dropping their programs.

Others in the mix are D.J. Smoot, Ashton Bartholomew, Kobe Washington, Jamani Jones, Rylan McQuarters and Tyreese Sissons.

The 6-4, 190-pound Bartholomew played at Wagoner. He also was a standout basketball player and is a state champion in the high jump.

“He’s got talent everywhere, Wallace said. “He’s big, he’s fast, he’s strong. He can jump through the roof. He’s something special. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop.”

NEO begins fall workouts on Aug. 10, gearing up for its season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29 at home with Arkansas Baptist.