By Mike Tupa

E-E Sports Editor

If one judges Al Solenberger by winning percentage, his ability as a baseball manager is impeccable.

But, to really know Solenberger is to look beyond his victories and losses.

It’s only by the size and length of his heart one can gauge the depth of this former pro baseball player and longtime Bartlesville American Legion manager.

His on-the-field accomplishments were impressive.

As an athlete, whose promising diamond career was forever compromised by military service during World War II, Solenberger was one of the most feared hitters in the old Kansas-Oklahoma-Missouri (KOM) League.

Although not endowed with notable height, Solenberger was a giant of a talent and a competitor — from his playing days (1940-50’s) with the Bartlesville Pirates minor league baseball team to his savvy approach in guiding the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team (1964-74) in Legion competition.

The Injuns stormed to 363 wins during his 11-year tenure as manager — and this was in the days when the program rarely played more than 50 games.

“Solly was the kind of a guy that if a parent came to him to ask why a kid wasn’t getting more playing time, his answer to the parent was, ‘Go ask your son,’” said his former player Jimmy Lee.

Lee was one of the few players in to play five seasons (1966-70) for the Injuns.

“We never got into a fight,” Lee recalled. “We never got in a deal with the umpires. HIs (Solenberger’s) thing was that you’re representing the city of Bartlesville and Doenges Ford.”

Solenberger came by his love of Bartlesville as a self-adopted son.

Even though he came from elsewhere in the nation, even when his baseball playing days ended, he decided to make Bartlesville his permanent home.

But, it wasn’t until 1964 he began his biggest impact — fashioning an American Legion baseball program that would become the pride of the city and help refine the character of hundreds of young men during the following half-century and more.

Assisting Solenberger in this worthy endeavor was his coach Vic Baginski.

The duo guided the Injuns to an astounding 48-13 mark in 1969, which also is the only season in the 80-year-plus history of the program Bartlesville has qualified for the American Legion World Series.

Solenberger and Baginski also enjoyed the full respect and untarnished admiration of players, parents and volunteers in the Legion program.

“Al and Vic were real good guys,” said former Injun team parent committee chairman Marvin Johnson, during an interview several years ago.

Johnson has since passed away.

“Al was a great coach and a great teacher,” Johnson continued. “If a player messed up, he’d pull them aside between innings and then put them back in the next inning…. Sometimes we were outplayed, but we were never outcoached.”

(Note: Part two of this feature is planned for Tuesday.)