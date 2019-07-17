The more things change, the more they stay the same.

After a season away, Ryan Gleaves and Sam Schaper are returning to Welch to man the positions they had previously held.

Gleaves assisted at Commerce in football and basketball and Schaper had been head baseball coach at Independence, Kansas.

Welch also is bringing on board Joe Bryson, who has assisted at Miami for several years. He will assist in football and baseball.

Gleaves headed up the Wildcat program for nine years before returning home to his alma mater.

Schaper had been WHS’ head softball coach the previous three seasons.

There have been a couple other moves heading into the new school year.

Afton native Corey Henry is now the Eagles’ head coach, replacing Fred Peery.

Quapaw has a pair of new basketball coaches: Hannah Thomas now heads up the girls’ program, while former Wildcat Trey Dawson is in charge on the boys’ side.

Craig Hood, who won 69 games as head football coach at Welch from 1997 to 2007, will move from Vinita to Fairland, where he will assist Kent Marshall in football and will coach track.

Wyandotte expects to name a new boys’ basketball coach next week. Bob Coffey filled in on an interim basis after David Sanders resigned just weeks before the start of the season.

Returning coaches in the other fall sports include:

Softball — Lauren Strack, Miami; Bobby Shinn, Afton; Shawn Martin, Bluejacket; Bobby Crawford, Commerce; Chad Ross, Fairland; James Dawson, Quapaw, and Kendall Young, Wyandotte.

Football — Zach Gardner, Miami;Lee Bluejacket, Bluejacket; Steve Moss, Commerce; Kent Marshall, Fairland; Chris Cawyer, Quapaw, and Zac Ross, Wyandotte.

Oklahoma high school softball programs can begin their seasons Aug. 12 or the first day of school if before Aug. 12.

Teams were allowed to begin practice Monday.

Limited practice for football starts Monday, Aug. 12. Full padded practices begin Friday, Aug. 16.

The first scrimmage can be Aug. 22-24 then Zero Week games or a second scrimmage can be Aug. 29-31.

Regular season openers for all other teams is the following week.