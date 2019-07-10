By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the journey of the 1969 Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team to the American Legion World Series, the E-E is running a continuing feature throughout the summer.

Injuns 2, Salina 1

Where: Bartlesville

When: July 10, 1969

Donnie Shelton was installed back in the leadoff hole and contributed two singles — the Injuns had only three hits — in the thrilling win.

Bill Berryhill recorded a single for Bartlesville’s other safety.

Dean Scullawl pitched the complete-game victory.

He became stronger as the game went on and faced only nine batters the final three frames. The only baserunner he allowed during that stretch was retired on a doubleplay.

The Injun offense gave him just enough run support — in the nick of time — after multiple squandered opportunities.

In the sixth inning, Scullawl and Donnie Shelton were both left stranded.

Bill Berryhill walked in the fourth inning but also remained upright when the frame drew to a close.

The Injuns finally found home plate in the fifth.

Dan Thornberry reached base on an error, moved up on Kent Martindale’s sacrifice and scored on Shelton’s fielder’s choice to tie the game, 1-1.

Berryhill smashed a ground-rule double in the sixth, but the Injuns didn’t cash in.

However, in the seventh, Thornberry walked, stole second and scored the walk-off run on Shelton’s single.

