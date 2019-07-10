Wednesday

Jul 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Saturday, July 13


Noon - 6 p.m.: New clubs placed in camp; make appointment with Camp Director - Fairgrounds Camp


5:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.: Cavalcade Warm-Up Barrel Exhibitions


8 p.m.: Barrel Race (4D or 5D PENDING) - $1,000 added


Sunday, July 14


1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Cavalcade Office Opens — Clubs Pick Up Packets


Monday, July 15


1 p.m.: Queen Orientation, Fairgrounds Women’s Building


7 p.m.: Queen Horsemanship, Fairgrounds Arena


Tuesday, July 16


9 a.m. : Morning Rodeo Performance


2:30 p.m.: Queen Interview


5:30 p.m.: Queen BBQ and Fashion Show — Contact us for discount tickets in advance or pay cash at the door, until sold out (held at Pioneer Woman Event Center in downtown Pawhuska)


8:30 p.m.: Cavalcade Street Dance sponsored by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile — featuring Chad Cooke Band — downtown Pawhuska


Wednesday, July 17


9 a.m.: Morning Performance


7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance


10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with Will Bannister — Osage County Fairgrounds


Thursday, July 18


9 a.m.: Morning Performance


11:30 a.m.: Kiddo Day – Fairgrounds Indoor Arena (Free Admission/$5 Entry Fee)


7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance


10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds


Friday, July 19


9 a.m.: Morning Performance


7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance


10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds


Saturday, July 20


10 a.m.: Parade — Downtown Pawhuska


7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance


10 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA — Osage County Fairgrounds


Sunday, July 21


10 a.m.: Finals Performance