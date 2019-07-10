Saturday, July 13
Noon - 6 p.m.: New clubs placed in camp; make appointment with Camp Director - Fairgrounds Camp
5:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.: Cavalcade Warm-Up Barrel Exhibitions
8 p.m.: Barrel Race (4D or 5D PENDING) - $1,000 added
Sunday, July 14
1 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Cavalcade Office Opens — Clubs Pick Up Packets
Monday, July 15
1 p.m.: Queen Orientation, Fairgrounds Women’s Building
7 p.m.: Queen Horsemanship, Fairgrounds Arena
Tuesday, July 16
9 a.m. : Morning Rodeo Performance
2:30 p.m.: Queen Interview
5:30 p.m.: Queen BBQ and Fashion Show — Contact us for discount tickets in advance or pay cash at the door, until sold out (held at Pioneer Woman Event Center in downtown Pawhuska)
8:30 p.m.: Cavalcade Street Dance sponsored by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile — featuring Chad Cooke Band — downtown Pawhuska
Wednesday, July 17
9 a.m.: Morning Performance
7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance
10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with Will Bannister — Osage County Fairgrounds
Thursday, July 18
9 a.m.: Morning Performance
11:30 a.m.: Kiddo Day – Fairgrounds Indoor Arena (Free Admission/$5 Entry Fee)
7:00 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance
10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds
Friday, July 19
9 a.m.: Morning Performance
7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance
10:30 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA – Osage County Fairgrounds
Saturday, July 20
10 a.m.: Parade — Downtown Pawhuska
7 p.m.: Grand Entry and Evening Performance
10 p.m.: Dance Under the Stars with TBA — Osage County Fairgrounds
Sunday, July 21
10 a.m.: Finals Performance